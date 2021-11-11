Hagel will miss about 2 weeks with a shoulder injury

Brandon Hagel will miss about two weeks after suffering a shoulder injury during the Chicago Blackhawks’ overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

The health of the Hawks forward group has been in flux lately, and Hagel’s absence deprives the team of a top-six forward. He scored four goals in his last six games before sitting out a shootout victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

On the positive side, the Hawks play only five more games over the next two weeks, starting with a home game Friday against the Arizona Coyotes. After that they hit the road for a four-game trip that includes their first meeting with the expansion Seattle Kraken and three games in Western Canada.

And the Hawks were expecting worse, based on the way Hagel fell on his shoulder.

“I talked to the trainers today, and it’s going be maybe up to two weeks, which is good,” interim coach Derek King said after practice Wednesday. “It did look a lot worse than (after) we assessed it. I mean, we’re going to miss him, but at least it’s only two weeks.”

There’s optimism he could heal sooner, but King wasn’t sure if he would bring Hagel on the trip.

“When you come off of something like that … you don’t want to rush him back,” he said.

The Hawks also learned this week that MacKenzie Entwistle will miss four to six weeks with a left ankle injury.

Tyler Johnson missed the last six games with neck soreness and a stint in the COVID-19 protocol, but King gave him the all-clear.

“Tyler’s off the COVID (list), so he’s ready to get going,” King said. “We’ve just got to get him up and running. There was no point in putting him out there (in practice).”

Johnson was removed from the protocol Wednesday along with defenseman Isaak Phillips.

Henrik Borgström also looks like he’ll be available after missing Tuesday’s game with a non-COVID-19-related illness.

“Sniffles?” King mused. “I don’t know. You cough wrong and you think he’s got COVID.”

With forwards going in and out of the lineup, it potentially opens up ice time for players such as Adam Gaudette, who has been scratched occasionally.

“I’m still waiting for a bigger role, (an) opportunity,” Gaudette said. “I know I can do it, but it’s just a matter of earning the trust with the coaches.”

