Dylan Strome will see his 1st action of the season tonight for the Chicago Blackhawks

Whatever was keeping Dylan Strome off the ice during the Chicago Blackhawks’ four-game slump to start the season, it’s no longer a concern: He’s starting tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.

Strome has been a rumored trade piece for a while, but the Hawks need reinforcements wherever they can find them. Through an 0-3-1 campaign, they’ve never led in any of those games.

Coach Jeremy Colliton announced Strome’s promotion from the bench — along with starting Ryan Carpenter and goalie Kevin Lankinen — after Thursday’s morning skate.

Knowing his situation in camp, he’s worked hard,” Colliton said. “He’s prepared himself. I’m very optimistic he’s going to come in and give us some energy. He’s a guy that he finds ways to chip in offensively.”

The Hawks are last in the league in 5-on-5 goals-for ratio at 0.20. Their three 5-on-5 goals ties three other teams at the bottom.

Strome last played in a regular season game during last season’s finale against the Dallas Stars. He had a goal and an assist in the 5-4 loss.

Strome finished the 2020 season with nine goals and eight assists in 40 games, with a handful of healthy scratches late in the year.

Strome said he worked on faceoffs and carrying the puck with speed during the offseason. He had a strong camp and determined attitude about his playing time, though the odds seemed against him with the Hawks bringing in several new forwards.

“You never know what can happen during the season, a lot happens, it’s a long season,” he said earlier this month.

Colliton has talked to Strome throughout his time on the bench.

“We all need that spark,” Colliton said of Strome’s never-quit outlook. “We all need that boost. Anyone who can come in and give us that, that’s important.

“It can come from anyone and hopefully it comes from him.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0