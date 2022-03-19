Derek King on the Chicago Blackhawks’ trade of Brandon Hagel: ‘I was shocked'

Before Friday, Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King never had minced words about whether or not to trade Brandon Hagel.

“He better not be,” King said Feb. 22. “Hags has got to stay here. You can’t. I mean, that’s me. You’ve got do what’s right for the organization and what’s right for the team, but Hagel is a big part of this organization.”

And then on Feb. 25, after Hagel’s first-career hat trick against the New Jersey Devils: “He’s a big part of this team, so we have to hold onto this kid.”

But King’s wishes couldn’t outweigh the king’s ransom the Tampa Bay Lightning were willing to pay for Hagel on Friday: two top-10 protected first-round picks and two rookie forwards, Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk.

Said King before Saturday’s road game against the Minnesota Wild: “We talked about it a few weeks ago, that (Hagel is) a big part of this organization and the type of character that we want and the type of player we want, so I was very shocked ... when they called me upstairs to talk to me. I was like, ‘Oh, maybe it’s me getting traded or something.’ But when they said his name, I was shocked, I was very shocked.”

The deal also sends fourth-round picks in 2022 and 2024 to the Lightning.

Raddysh and Katchouk were second-rounders in 2016, so combined with the draft picks, Chicago’s haul includes four prospects from the first two rounds for Hagel, an entry-level free-agent pickup in 2018, and a pair of fourth-rounders.

“If you look at it on paper, you can see why you do it,” King said. “That’s a pretty good chunk of change coming back for Hags.

“But great teammate, players I think are emotional about it, shocked. You’re never ready, especially a player like that you don’t want to lose. But again, this is a business and we have to move forward.”

Hagel was set to play Saturday night when the Lightning host the New York Rangers, and King said Raddysh and Katchouk were available against the Wild in the matinee.

King exchanged information with Lightning coach Jon Cooper about the players they’re swapping.

“Boris is probably more bottom-six guy, Radds is teetering between that second-line or third-line guy, can shoot a puck,” King said. “I’ve watched some of their clips, they both look like they’re smart players, they know how to play in the D-zone, and they work hard. I’ve heard they’re really good character kids.”

Dominik Kubalík will replace Hagel at left wing on the second line with Jonathan Toews and Kirby Dach.

“We have to go out there and compete, put our emotions aside and, if anything, use your emotions on the ice against the other team,” King said.

