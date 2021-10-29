Column: Blackhawks in crisis-management mode

Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane conceded during a late-night conference call with reporters Wednesday that the Brad Aldrich scandal will leave a lasting “stain” on the Stanley Cup-winning season of 2010.

“Yeah, and you have to accept that, right?” Kane said. “There’s definitely that problem that happened in the past, and fans have the right to look at it the way they want. I think the organization under the leadership of Danny and Rocky (Wirtz) seemed to have done a really good job as far as setting Jenner & Block in place to investigate and also to release the findings and make necessary changes.

“I think the organization is doing everything they can to move forward and move forward in the right way.”

It was nice of Kane and Jonathan Toews to answer questions about the incident after Wednesday’s overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, whether it was their idea or not. Considering their praise of Chairman Rocky Wirtz and CEO Danny Wirtz — and their defense of former general manager Stan Bowman, who resigned to avoid becoming a “distraction” and also received praise from Danny Wirtz for his handling of the investigation — it seemed extremely beneficial to the organization to have the two address media members.

Instead of answering tough questions yourself, just let your two biggest stars tell the public we’re all sorry and “moving forward.”

The Blackhawks remain winless, but they lead the league in team-issued statements, including one that arrived after Kyle Beach’s gut-wrenching decision to reveal himself as “John Doe” — the pseudonym used in a negligence lawsuit against the team — and his emotional recollections and the aftermath.

Beach’s interview with Canada’s The Sports Network went viral, at which point the Blackhawks issued a statement apologizing to Beach, commending his “courage” and oh, by the way, reminding everyone there’s a new leadership team in place “committed to winning championships while adhering to the highest ethical, professional, and athletic standards.”

Funny, that’s not what they were saying when the lawsuit was filed on April 30. At that time, the Hawks released a statement saying they “take the allegations asserted by a former player very seriously. Based on our investigation, we believe the allegations against the organization lack merit and we are confident the team will be absolved of any wrongdoing.”

The Hawks didn’t say who conducted that investigation. President John McDonough already had been dismissed a year before the lawsuit was filed, so new leadership — with Danny Wirtz as president and Bowman promoted to president of hockey operations — already was in place.

In a move applauded by most, the Hawks hired Chicago law firm Jenner & Block to conduct an independent investigation. Its report, issued Tuesday, concluded with the assertion upper management had waited three weeks to report Beach’s sexual assault allegation against Aldrich — then the team’s video coach — so not to deter from the team’s pursuit of its first Stanley Cup since 1961.

On Page 5 of the report, it states the investigation “uncovered no evidence that the Blackhawks’ ownership (including the current chairman and the current CEO)” were “aware of the events of 2010 at any time” before the filing of the lawsuit this year. It also exonerated two other executives who joined the organization in 2021.

The report also states that Jenner & Block “has never previously provided legal representation to the Blackhawks.”

The firm, however, represented the Blackhawks, along with owners Arthur M. Wirtz and William Wirtz (Rocky’s father) and others, in a lawsuit filed in the 1970s by a Milwaukee businessman who had unsuccessfully tried to buy the Bulls. The Wirtz family owned the old Chicago Stadium and would not lease it to the prospective new owners, then allegedly persuaded NBA owners to let their own group buy the team, which would then agree to a Stadium lease for the Bulls.

That doesn’t mean the investigation was compromised. It should be pointed out, nonetheless, as both Rocky and Danny Wirtz were exonerated in the Jenner & Block report.

The 2021 report detailed a lengthy and thorough investigation, albeit difficult to read because of its graphic details, and included an interview with McDonough as recently as this month.

The investigation probably was made more difficult by the fact the original emails of McDonough and Aldrich on the company’s email address were deleted upon their departures. The report stated that “until recently, it was the Blackhawks’ general practice to not retain email data for individuals after their employment with the Blackhawks ended.” It stated that not retaining the emails was “consistent with the Blackhawks’ general practice” at the time.

Aldrich’s 2010 personnel file also could not be found after “extensive searches,” the report stated, adding: “We therefore could not review Aldrich’s employment application and any notes that were added to Aldrich’s 201 file by Human Resources.”

For some of us, it’s impossible to watch the Blackhawks’ response to the fast-moving news without thinking about “Succession,” HBO’s dark comedy about a family of megarich narcissists dealing with various media crises while jockeying for power in the family-owned corporation. Crafting statements, holding news conferences and spin doctoring are now familiar to the average TV viewer, as if we’ve been privy to them our whole lives.

Crisis management in the sports world has become a growth industry, whether it’s reacting to the racist emails from the father of Cubs owners, the Hawks’ failure to respond immediately to Beach’s allegations or anything else that potentially could damage the image of a franchise worth billions.

But this is a real-life story of a corporation trying to find the right balancing act between contrition for its errors in judgment and saving the brand from long-term damage.

How this plays out is anyone’s guess, but the Hawks’ old marketing slogan “Remember the Roar” will be long forgotten by the time this incident is in the past.

Bowman probably will resurface somewhere because he has a familiar hockey name and many friends in the business. The Hawks are sure to provide some good references, though perhaps not as glowing as the one former coach Joel Quenneville gave to Aldrich in a performance evaluation of his work in 2010.

Aldrich resigned under the threat of an investigation after getting permission to have the Stanley Cup for his “day.” Quenneville, now the coach of the Florida Panthers, is meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, who must decide whether disciplinary measures are warranted. The legacy of the beloved Coach Q may be forever stained as well.

Bowman, however, earned praise from Danny Wirtz on Tuesday and Kane on Wednesday.

“Listen, I knew Stan very well,” Kane said. “I know him as a great man. He did a lot for me personally coming into the league and just over the course of my career. I’m sure he probably would’ve handled things a little bit differently nowadays. But what happened happened in the past. I think the organization made the right moves to get the Blackhawks going forward … make sure we’re trending forward.”

This notion of a modern-day Stan Bowman being able to step up and address the situation like 2010 Bowman did not is one also advanced by Danny Wirtz, implying the then-first-year general manager had no power to do anything about Aldrich.

So does that mean former general manager Dale Tallon, whose team Bowman inherited, gets full credit for the 2010 Cup?

Doubtful.

Either way, it’s time to move on and see if the Hawks can fix that power play and maybe get a win or two. The season is young, and it’s time to go.

Forward. Not backward.

