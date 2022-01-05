 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

Alex Nylander

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex Nylander (92) celebrates with center Matthew Highmore (36) after scoring during a game at the United Center on Jan. 19, 2020.

 ARMANDO L. SANCHEZ, CHICAGO TRIBUNE

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty.

Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster.

Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, has two assists in 10 games for the Penguins this season. He’s in his third NHL season and has six goals and 15 assists in 94 games. He had six goals and seven assists in 50 games as a rookie in 2019-20.

His acquisition coincides with the end of Nylander’s languished run with the Hawks.

The Hawks held high hopes for Nylander after acquiring the former No. 8 pick from the Buffalo Sabres for Henri Jokiharju.

But Nylander had trouble sticking to the active roster because of his play or injuries.

In 2019-20, he played 65 games for the Hawks and recorded 10 goals and 16 assists. He missed all of 2020-21 after having surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee.

The Hawks signed the left wing to a one-year deal in August but he never made the roster, playing 23 games for the Rockford IceHogs and putting up eight goals and four assists.

