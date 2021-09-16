Chicago Blackhawks sign top draft pick Nolan Allan to a 3-year deal

The Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level deal with prospect Nolan Allan, the 32nd overall pick in this year’s draft.

Allan’s contract carries an $870,000 salary cap hit through the 2023-24 season..

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound defenseman will kick off his Hawks career by playing in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase against the Minnesota Wild at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in St. Paul, Minn., this weekend. Second-round pick Colton Dach — the younger brother of center Kirby Dach — also will participate in the two-game exhibition.

“I’d say I’m a solid two-way defender,” Allan told reporters after being drafted. “Skating’s a big part of my game. I like to play physical and play hard against other teams’ top forwards and shut them down.”

NHL Central Scouting ranked Allan 40th among North American skaters. The 18-year-old registered a goal and an assist while playing 16 games for the WHL Prince Albert Raiders, and he put in a goal and an assist while helping Canada win the gold medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship.

Stan Bowman, Blackhawks president of hockey operations and general manager, said Allan had a “really good” tournament.

“Nolan was fantastic in that tournament,” Bowman said in July. “I got a chance to go down and watch him in person. He’s that guy who brings the physical side to the game, he’s a competitive player. You notice when Nolan Allan’s on the ice.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0