Chicago Blackhawks' settlement talks with former player hit snag

The negotiations over Kyle Beach’s settlement with the Chicago Blackhawks appear to have hit an impasse — or at least a bump in the road.

Lawyers for the Blackhawks on Thursday sent two letters to attorney Susan Loggans pressing for a mediator for lawsuits by Beach and John Doe 2, a former Houghton (Michigan) High School hockey player, based on Beach’s sexual assault allegation against former video coach Brad Aldrich and Aldrich’s 2013 misdemeanor conviction for criminal sexual conduct with John Doe 2.

“My client deeply regrets the harm that Mr. Beach has suffered, and we would like to be a constructive part of his healing process,” the letter regarding Beach’s case states. However, it continues: “If we are unable to come to agreement on a mediation process in short order, my client certainly will preserve its rights, which would include advancing its strong legal defenses to the claims by Nov. 30.”

That’s the deadline for the team’s defense to answer Loggans’ latest amended complaint with a motion to dismiss the case. The team used similar language in John Doe 2′s letter, though that court deadline is Dec. 14.

Beach complained to the Hawks in May 2010, saying Aldrich sexually assaulted him. An independent report released last month by Chicago law firm Jenner & Block found that the team’s management suppressed Beach’s allegation to avoid distracting from their run to a Stanley Cup victory.

Aldrich quietly agreed to resign that summer, and three years later he was convicted of having criminal sexual contact with a 16-year-old player now known as John Doe 2.

When Jenner & Block, which doesn’t represent the Hawks in either case, released its findings to the public on Oct. 26, Chairman Rocky Wirtz and CEO Danny Wirtz apologized to Beach and directed their lawyers to a “fair resolution.”

The Hawks and Loggans met Nov. 2 and 5, and during those meetings they offered to pay for counseling for Beach and John Doe 2.

In the letter to Beach, the team told Loggans on Nov. 2 that “until a hoped-for settlement is reached, the Blackhawks are willing to pay for all of Mr. Beach’s reasonable past and future medical and counseling expenses relating to the 2010 conduct” but added that they would like “focus on resolving the Kyle Beach matter first.”

The team made a similar offer in the letter to John Doe 2 with the caveat that “it should not be construed as an admission of fault or responsibility for John Doe (2)’s injuries. Simply put, the Blackhawks sympathize with your client on a human level and want to help him.”

But one of the main issues is the Hawks’ preference for a mediator, which the team offered to pay for.

“The Blackhawks will also commit to having the Wirtzes present at the mediation,” the letter says, and a source said the Wirtzes would be willing to exercise their “settlement authority” if one is reached during the talks.

But the Hawks appeared to back away from the table after hearing the money figure.

“In working to resolve this lawsuit and fulfill our moral responsibility to Mr. Beach, we need to establish a process to (facilitate) that goal,” the letter says about requiring a mediator. “Your extraordinary initial monetary demand demonstrates that the parties have very different views on what would constitute a fair resolution of this lawsuit, and after further reflection, it seems clear to us that we will be unable to resolve these differences through lawyer-to-lawyer discussions alone.”

Loggans told the Tribune late Thursday: “They’re just doing the exact same thing that they always do, which is nothing.

“I find it absolutely astounding that they’re in complete denial about this case ... saying we had an extraordinary demand. All I demanded was his past lost earnings and a very reasonable amount for his pain and suffering. I didn’t ask anything for future or pension or lot of different elements. I said to this guy, ‘Really? You didn’t think he’d be seeking compensation for past earnings that he’s lost?’”

Beach said he was forced into sex acts by physical, verbal and financial threats by Aldrich and that coming forward all but destroyed his career.

Beach was the Hawks’ No. 11 pick in the 2008 draft but never played in an NHL game. He also alleged in interviews that he was bullied and subjected to homophobic slurs by teammates.

Loggans said she commissioned an economic analysis, based on comparable players at the time, and said Beach could’ve made between $60 million and $100 million if he had continued his NHL career.

