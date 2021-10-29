Chicago Blackhawks seek to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks have asked the Hockey Hall of Fame to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup, according to a report.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan tweeted Friday that Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz made the request in a letter to Hockey Hall of Fame Chairman Lanny McDonald.

Wirtz’s letter marks the latest effort by the Blackhawks to rectify the team’s actions in 2010. An independent report by law firm Jenner & Block gave a scathing review of the team’s handling of former player Kyle Beach’s sexual assault allegation against Aldrich, who was the video coach at the time.

The report suggested Hawks management failed to act on Beach’s complaint to not distract from the team’s playoff run, which culminated in the Hawks winning the first of what would be three championships in a six-season span.

According to Hockey Hall of Fame records, Aldrich took the Cup to his hometown, Houghton, Mich., on Sept. 14, 2010, then on Sept. 20 the Cup went through a five-day engraving process.

Aldrich’s name is etched between then-skills coach Paul Vincent and Marc Bergevin, who was Hawks’ director of player personnel.

Vincent, who now coaches elite prospects in Cape Cod, has been a vocal critic of the Hawks and Aldrich and offered himself as a witness for Beach’s negligence lawsuit against the team.

Bergevin, now general manager of the Montreal Canadiens, said in June that he was “not aware” of any allegations concerning Aldrich. He was not named in Jenner & Block’s report.

Former Hawks head coach Joel Quenneville had said he wasn’t aware of the allegations until this summer, but he promptly resigned as Florida Panthers coach Thursday shortly after meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

Stan Bowman served his first season as general manager in 2010, and he resigned his position as president of hockey operations and GM shortly before Rocky Wirtz, son and team CEO Danny Wirtz, and Jenner & Block lead investigator Reid Schar revealed the review’s findings to the public in an online briefing.

Al MacIsaac, another senior manager from 2010, was ousted as the Hawks’ senior vice president of hockey operations this week.

On the Cup, Bowman and MacIsaac’s name precede Kevin Cheveldayoff, the assistant general manager during that 2010 championship season.

Cheveldayoff, now the Winnipeg Jets general manager, had been scheduled to meet with Bettman on Monday but it was moved up to Friday.

The Blackhawks still have two pending lawsuits against them — Beach’s and another by a former Houghton High School hockey player that Aldrich in 2013 pleaded guilty to having criminal sexual contact with before registering as a sex offender in Michigan.

The Wirtzes said they would instruct their legal team to negotiate with attorney Susan Loggans, who represents both plaintiffs, on a “fair resolution” for Beach early next week.

