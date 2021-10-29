Chicago Blackhawks seek to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup

The report suggested Hawks management failed to act on Beach’s complaint to not distract from the team’s playoff run, which culminated in the Hawks winning the first of what would be three championships in a six-season span.
According to Hockey Hall of Fame records, Aldrich took the Cup to his hometown, Houghton, Mich., on Sept. 14, 2010, then on Sept. 20 the Cup went through a five-day engraving process.
Aldrich’s name is etched between then-skills coach Paul Vincent and Marc Bergevin, who was Hawks’ director of player personnel.
Vincent, who now coaches elite prospects in Cape Cod, has been a vocal critic of the Hawks and Aldrich and offered himself as a witness for Beach’s negligence lawsuit against the team.
Bergevin, now general manager of the Montreal Canadiens, said in June that he was “not aware” of any allegations concerning Aldrich. He was not named in Jenner & Block’s report.
Al MacIsaac, another senior manager from 2010, was ousted as the Hawks’ senior vice president of hockey operations this week.
On the Cup, Bowman and MacIsaac’s name precede Kevin Cheveldayoff, the assistant general manager during that 2010 championship season.
Cheveldayoff, now the Winnipeg Jets general manager, had been scheduled to meet with Bettman on Monday but it was moved up to Friday.
The Blackhawks still have two pending lawsuits against them — Beach’s and another by a former Houghton High School hockey player that Aldrich in 2013 pleaded guilty to having criminal sexual contact with before registering as a sex offender in Michigan.
The Wirtzes said they would instruct their legal team to negotiate with attorney Susan Loggans, who represents both plaintiffs, on a “fair resolution” for Beach early next week.
