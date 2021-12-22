Chicago Blackhawks players react to the NHL’s COVID-19 shutdown

The Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday got in the only work there’s going to be this week during a practice at Fifth Third Arena.

A week ago, Tuesday would’ve been a morning skate, but the league postponed their home game against Florida Panthers because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Panthers.

The Hawks then thought Tuesday and Wednesday would be practice days to get ready for the Dallas Stars.

Now they’re off the rest of the week as COVID-19 has run rampant through the NHL and forced the league and NHL Players’ Association to shut down all games and team activities from Wednesday through Saturday.

As the Hawks were taking the ice before practice, the league shelved the Philadelphia Flyers’ home game against the Washington Capitals. The Vegas Golden Knights were set to host the Tampa Bay Lightning in what suddenly became the only game remaining between tonight and the end of the holiday break Sunday.

That’s how quickly the coronavirus has altered the league’s landscape.

“Seems like it’s just spiking around, not just the NHL, but all different sports right now,” Patrick Kane said. “I think the NHLPA and the NHL are continuously talking about different measures to try and stop the spread, so they enhanced the protocols, which I think is good right now.

“Nice to have the league step in and shut down the games for a couple of days, so you can hopefully stop the spread that way.”

Coach Derek King said the staff continues to hammer home the importance of wearing masks and being a stickler about hygiene, but “you have to trust them. They’re adults, right?

“I just told them to follow the protocols, enjoy your time with your family, be safe. ... But I can’t babysit all these guys,” King said. “I think they know they’re smart enough to know to be wise about it.”

After practice, the Hawks discussed their thoughts about the effectiveness of enhanced protocols, the likely prospect of a lost Olympics and their recent play.

Here are five things we learned.

1. Jonathan Toews expressed mix feelings about the league’s COVID-19 response.

Toews is watching the steps the league and union are taking to contain the spread before determining how concerned he should be.

“I don’t know, to me it wasn’t hard to predict this type of situation with teams having numerous guys test positive,” he said. “It’s just unfortunate the way we agreed and decided upon how to go about it. It just throws everything into a huge mess with our schedule.”

The Hawks have two postponed games that will have to be rescheduled in what’s already a compact schedule because of the Olympic break in February.

“That being said, for me personally, it’s definitely a relief,” said Toews, whose dealing with a medical condition that drains his energy. “It’s nice to get a few days here and there to maintain and take care of myself and get myself in better condition going forward for the rest of the season.”

When the league was paused in 2020, Toews was on the Players’ Association board that was considering the proposed return to play and collective bargaining agreement extension.

It was initially reported he was one of two to vote against the plan — he reportedly had concerns about player safety — but Toews later disputed that report, saying he voted yes.

This season, Connor Murphy and Ryan Carpenter are the Hawks’ reps, and Toews admits he’s not as in the loop.

Asked how much players’ concerns are being taken into account, Toews replied, “It’s difficult to say because I haven’t been up to speed with some of the calls the players have been on and specifics of how the league’s gone forward with it.

“I have my own opinions with how things are being dealt with. You’re not always going to agree 100% but you have to respect the direction the players and leagues have decided to take.”

2. Patrick Kane is disappointed about the Olympics but said it wouldn’t have felt the same as previous Games.

Kane has been to two Olympics, in 2010 and 2014, and helped the U.S. win silver at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

He and Hawks teammate Seth Jones already were named to the 2022 team, and Alex DeBrincat looked like a shoo-in, but the NHL’s participation in the Beijing Games now looks like a longshot.

Coronavirus has once again spiked around the globe, and the emergence of the omicron variant has only heightened concerns.

The league and union have been discussing participation in the Olympics, with input from medical experts, “with a final determination expected in the coming days.”

According to media reports Tuesday afternoon, the two groups opted out of the Olympics, but no formal announcement had been made.

“It’s just a tough situation for everybody,” Kane said. “You’re excited to be able to get the chance to represent your country. I’m 33 right now, so you’re hoping you can play as many as possible, but I don’t know if it would’ve really been a true Olympics experience this year with being in a bubble and with all the worries going over there.”

Kane said his Vancouver experience was “unbelievable,” but he regrets possibly not sharing more Olympic experiences with Jones and DeBrincat.

“Both those guys are just having amazing years and would definitely help out the U.S. team a lot,” Kane said. “Seth is just an unbelievable player. I knew he was a good player but he’s exceeded my expectations as far as his all-around game and what he brings to the team when he’s on the ice, how he moves the puck up from the defensive zone, how he jumps in the play.”

Kane also expressed how much he was looking forward to playing with DeBrincat. The pair have teamed up on 13 goals this season.

“He would’ve helped our team a lot over there, too,” Kane said. “I just think in general, for USA Hockey, we would’ve put together a pretty competitive team.”

3. Just what has happened to Kane in the last two overtime games?

Kane was factor in overtime losses to the Nashville Predators and Stars last Friday and Saturday, respectively.

In the 3-2 loss to the Predators, in which the Preds scored on a rush right after Kane left the ice, Kane said he “got hit in the face there pretty hard with the puck and was just kind of like flustered after it and wasn’t really totally into the game in the moment.

“Just tried to get off the ice to give whoever else was up a chance to go out there and do their thing. Didn’t realize that it was an odd-man rush the other way,” Kane said.

DeBrincat was left to defend Tanner Jeannot and Roman Josi, and Jeannot scored.

Against the Stars, not only did Kane mishandle a shot during a two-on-none break, but he was called for hooking shortly afterward, and John Klingberg scored on the power play.

Said Kane: “You get a breakaway, would’ve been nice to finish off there, kind of come back from the game before. Watching the replay and hearing some other guys talk about the penalty, they called it but I think I just lifted his stick a little bit and he fell and they called it and then they score on the power play.

“Not too worried about it, to be honest with you. Just two different funny situations.”

4. Derek King didn’t reveal much about Calvin de Haan’s status.

De Haan entered COVID-19 protocols Monday, the first Hawk to be held out since Tyler Johnson and Isaak Phillips were removed from the list Nov. 10.

King didn’t explain why de Haan was required to enter protocol. The reasons can range from a positive test to symptoms to a high-risk close contact.

“Whether it’s the flu or whatever he had, we were just taking real strong precautions with him,” King said. “The protocol following it to a ‘T,’ keeping him away from everybody. We do the same thing if there’s a guy with the flu or the ‘bad-shrimp syndrome.’ I don’t like them around the room … just in case it spreads, whether it’s COVID, flu symptoms or what have you.”

Some NHL teams will be allowed to resume daily COVID-19 testing on Sunday, but the Hawks will resume those and other team activities on Monday.

“We’ve addressed it with the team, travel arrangements, hard to get out of,” said King, whose team is set to host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 28 then visit the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 29. “That’s why we skated today, and we’ll hit them hard on the 27th and hopefully prepare for Columbus on the 28th.”

5. Jujhar Khaira (concussion) returned to practice.

Khaira’s appearance was a good sign after going into concussion protocol following New York Ranger Jacob Trouba’s hard hit on Dec. 7.

“Before we talked about it, just seeing him coming back into the locker room and hanging out, guys are flocking to him,” King said. “He has a nice way about himself, whether it’s on the ice or in the locker room.

“So now to have him dressed and skating in a practice, I’m excited.”

Meanwhile, Henrik Borgström also returned after being out with an illness not related to COVID-19.