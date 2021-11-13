Chicago Blackhawks lawsuits: Update on John Doe 2

John Doe 2′s attorney filed a motion Friday to open discovery in the former high school hockey player’s lawsuit against the Chicago Blackhawks — a response to the team’s letter saying it needed more information about his damages before considering a settlement.

“Plaintiff is under severe distress as a result of this case,” attorney Susan Loggans wrote in one of two letters sent to the team Friday. “The one-sided ‘discovery’ that defendant availed itself of by hiring its own ‘independent investigator’ places plaintiff at a disadvantage.”

Loggans also submitted a “notice of motion” advising the team they’ll electronically submit the motion for discovery on Nov. 18.

John Doe 2 was the 16-year-old victim in former Hawks video coach Brad Aldrich’s 2013 sexual assault conviction, in which Aldrich pleaded guilty and registered as a sex offender in Michigan.

The Hawks and Loggans have been battling in court filings to determine whether the case reaches the discovery phase — at which time the team would have to release documents and submit employees to depositions — while simultaneously engaging in settlement talks for John Doe 2 and Kyle Beach, a former Hawks prospect who alleges in a separate lawsuit that Aldrich sexually assaulted him during the Hawks’ 2010 Stanley Cup run.

Chicago law firm Jenner & Block this summer interviewed 139 witnesses during a team-commissioned independent investigation into Beach’s claims and concluded that senior management was culpable by not reporting Beach’s allegation to Chicago police and by waiting three weeks to bring the matter to human resources — after the Hawks won the Cup.

Stan Bowman, in his first season as Hawks general manager when Beach made his allegation, resigned last month as the team’s vice president of hockey operations after the Jenner & Block report was made public.

However, Loggans argues in the motion that the team was able to skirt a court-prohibited discovery by commissioning the independent report, and the investigation revealed that the team misplaced important documents.

“Plaintiff learned information from this report to which the defendant only had access,” Loggans wrote. “For example, plaintiff learned that the defendant had ‘lost’ the personnel file of the assailant, Brad Aldrich. ...

In the Jenner & Block review, investigators wrote, “Brad Aldrich’s 2010 personnel file could not be located after extensive searches. We therefore could not review Aldrich’s employment application and any notes that were added to Aldrich’s 2010 file by Human Resources.”

During the report’s release, the Wirtz family said it wanted to reach a reach “fair resolution” in settlement talks for both lawsuits, but the sides seem far apart on what that would be.

The parties met on Nov. 2 and 5, and Loggans said she proposed the Hawks a dollar figure for Beach, which wasn’t met by a counteroffer.

She told the Tribune that, based on an economic analysis she commissioned, Beach could have missed out on $60 million to $100 million in NHL salary because, after making the sexual assault allegation, his career went nowhere.

The Hawks traded Beach to the New York Rangers in December 2013, but he never played in an NHL regular-season game.

The Hawks on Thursday sent two letters to Loggans, one regarding Beach and the other John Doe 2, asking for a 60-day hold on litigation and impressing that a mediator was needed to proceed with settlement talks.

“I said we would decide on the use of a mediator after we saw what they were willing to start with,” Loggans told the Tribune on Thursday. “We’re not going to waste time and get involved in all this if they’re not going to act in good faith.

“I have to know what their starting point is. There’s no reason to go to a mediator and put the client through that if they’re completely off the wall. ... They asked me for a settlement demand in both cases — they asked me for one, and I gave them one — and I asked them to do the same in return, and they aren’t.”

The Hawks also said in the letters that they would pay for counseling for Beach and John Doe 2 but added they needed more information about John Doe 2′s damages before engaging in meaningful settlement discussions.

The letter to John Doe 2 stated: “We are only beginning to understand who John Doe (2) is and how the assault by Aldrich impacted his life since 2013. While we appreciate the limited identifying information that you provided about John Doe (2) ... we need additional information regarding (his) claims and alleged damages — such as medical records, school transcripts, and income records — so that we can gain a better understanding of those claims and injuries.

“Of course, we are amenable to signing an appropriate nondisclosure agreement to facilitate the exchange of this sensitive information in strictest confidence.”

The Hawks have a Dec. 14 deadline to answer Loggans’ latest amended complaint in John Doe 2′s lawsuit and update their own motion to dismiss. The team’s lawyers advised Loggans in the letter that they believe Loggans’ legal arguments wouldn’t pass muster with the court.

“One of the issues we identified is that your client’s legal theory against the Blackhawks keeps changing,” the letter stated. “Just this week, you withdrew your theory that the Blackhawks provided a letter of recommendation for Aldrich to obtain the volunteer coaching position at Houghton High School — allegations that were untrue from the outset — and pivoted to an entirely different theory that we believe is invalid under Illinois Supreme Court precedent.”

Loggans told the Tribune this summer that the Hawks not only vouched for Aldrich’s employment and character by allowing him to resign without reporting him to police but also permitted him to bring the Cup to his hometown of Houghton, Mich., and make appearances wearing Hawks paraphernalia.

In one of Friday’s filings, Loggans dismissed the notion that the Hawks are serious about reaching a fair settlement because they have yet to offer a dollar figure.

“Defendant advised this court that it was undertaking settlement talks, but this has not happened,” she wrote.

In the letter sent to Loggans on Thursday regarding John Doe 2, the team said: “The Blackhawks deeply regret the harm that John Doe (2) has suffered because of Aldrich’s criminal conduct, and we would like to be a constructive part of his healing process.”

However, according to a source, the Hawks’ legal team would prefer to hire a mediator before proposing an offer. Both sides agree that they are far apart after initial discussions, and the Hawks believe negotiations won’t go anywhere without a neutral party to guide the process.

“It is apparent that the parties have very different views on what would constitute a fair resolution of this lawsuit given the totality of the legal and factual circumstances that exist at this time,” the Hawks wrote in the John Doe 2 letter.

