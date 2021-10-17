Chicago Blackhawks have another frightful 1st period en route to a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, falling to 0-2-1

There couldn’t have been a more nightmarish homecoming for Marc-André Fleury on Saturday in a 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh Penguins if it were scripted for a Halloween horror movie.

The Chicago Blackhawks goalie gave up four goals in the first 11 minutes, 35 seconds against his former team, with whom he won three Stanley Cups, and he was pulled for Kevin Lankinen.

“Yeah, it’s not something you want to do, but as a team we’ve got to be better to protect our goalies, and ultimately we know he’s going to be a big part of ourselves,” coach Jeremy Colliton said.

Defenseman Connor Murphy said the skaters need to string together better shifts “and not leave our goalies hanging out like we did.”

“Poor Flower,” Murphy said. “The guy’s an All-Star and we just leave him two of those games with those great opportunities right off the bat. He deserves a lot better from us.”

Lankinen gave up a fifth goal and finished with 15 saves.

The Hawks have been haunted by allowing quick goals to opponents to start the game, but they outdid themselves Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

A night after the New Jersey Devils scored on Lankinen 17 seconds into the game, the Penguins’ Teddy Blueger topped it by stunning Fleury after only 15 seconds.

Teddy Blueger or Freddy Krueger, who can tell? But the blame is not not all on the goalies.

The Hawks have a real problem on their hands with their inability to handle counterattacks. When Hawks offensive shifts don’t work out, too many of them quickly have turned into opposing odd-man rushes.

Here’s how it has broken down:

Game 1 at Colorado (Wednesday): Fleury allowed two goals in a 1-minute, 22-second span and three within five minutes in the first period in the season-opening 4-2 loss to the Avalanche. The first goal came about 4½ minutes into the game as a result of a coverage breakdown that left Jack Johnson wide open on his goal.

Game 2 at New Jersey (Friday): Jesper Bratt outworked the Hawks as they tried to get the puck out of their zone, then Pavel Zach fed Dougie Hamilton for a one-timer to beat Lankinen. The Devils won 4-3 in overtime.

Game 3 at Pittsburgh (Saturday): After Blueger’s goal, Drew O’Connor scored off a Hawks miscue. Fleury went behind the net to get the puck, but it was outside the trapezoid where he’s restricted. Erik Gustafsson went to the opposite side, so Fleury had to wait for it to cross into his area to play it, spelling disaster. O’Connor assisted on Brock McGinn’s goal with 9:01 left in the first, and Danton Heinen padded the lead 1:26 later. Jason Zucker scored the Pens’ fifth goal in the second, this time with Lankinen in net.

“It’s tough to generalize,” Colliton said. “Each situation was different.

“If you go through it goal by goal, it’s pretty easy to break it down. I’m not going to do that here. But it’s well within our reach to have more consistent, complete performances, and if we do that, we’ve got the quality to be a very good team.”

Murphy said the Hawks could improve in several areas but “the odd-man rushes are not good.”

“Whether it’s us making poor puck decisions or not getting on top of their players coming out of their end and them having speed and more numbers than us back or sorting issues,” he said. “So there’s different things for different plays, but it’s consistency that we need in how we know how to play.”

Patrick Kane acknowledged that from three games the Hawks have had “tough starts to the game, and it’s not easy in this league to play catch-up. It’s something we obviously have to be ready for and be better at, are the starts.“

He pointed to the season opener in Colorado on Wednesday as contributing to their problems, followed by a 1,600-mile flight from Denver to Newark, N.J., that shifted their body clocks from Mountain to Eastern time.

“That’s like, that’s a tough schedule to open the season,” Kane said. “You’re playing three home openers starting against one of the best teams in the league that’s been training at altitude for their whole training camp, you get a day off, that’s a travel day, you lose two hours. I’m not trying to make excuses. We obviously have to be better.”

The Hawks were outshot 13-3 in the first period Saturday and didn’t register their first shot on goal until almost 9½ minutes in.

Kane scored his first goal of the season, assisted by Seth Jones and Alex DeBrincat, with five minutes left in the second period.

Kirby Dach also scored for the second straight game with a backdoor shot past Tristan Jarry with 4:03 left in the game.

