Blackhawks goalie Marc-André Fleury goes into the NHL’s COVID-19

The Chicago Blackhawks placed starting goaltender Marc-André Fleury into COVID-19 protocol Monday.

He’s the second Hawk to go on the COVID list since Calvin de Haan went in a week ago. De Haan was removed Monday.

The Hawks called up goalie Collin Delia from the Rockford IceHogs and assigned Brett Connolly to the taxi squad.

Fleury has been key to the Hawks’ turnaround since Jeremy Colliton’s firing, going 8-3-1 with a .933 save percentage, but he becomes one of the latest NHL players to be affected by the outbreaks spreading throughout the league.

The NHL postponed all of Monday’s schedule, the Hawks’ home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday and two games on Wednesday. A total of 67 NHL games have been postponed.

For now, the Hawks are still set to play the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday.

The league and players’ union brought back taxi squads Sunday, something the two groups used last season to help mitigate mass absences because of COVID. Teams are allowed to assign up to six players.

