Blackhawks goalie Marc-André Fleury goes into the NHL’s COVID-19

PHIL THOMPSON
Chicago Tribune
The Chicago Blackhawks placed starting goaltender Marc-André Fleury into COVID-19 protocol Monday.
He’s the second Hawk to go on the COVID list since Calvin de Haan went in a week ago. De Haan was removed Monday.
The Hawks called up goalie Collin Delia from the Rockford IceHogs and assigned Brett Connolly to the taxi squad.
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury defends against the New York Rangers during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fleury has been key to the Hawks’ turnaround since Jeremy Colliton’s firing, going 8-3-1 with a .933 save percentage, but he becomes one of the latest NHL players to be affected by the outbreaks spreading throughout the league.
The NHL postponed all of Monday’s schedule, the Hawks’ home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday and two games on Wednesday. A total of 67 NHL games have been postponed.
For now, the Hawks are still set to play the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday.
The league and players’ union brought back taxi squads Sunday, something the two groups used last season to help mitigate mass absences because of COVID. Teams are allowed to assign up to six players.
Photos: Chicago Blackhawks fall to New York Rangers, 6-2
Rangers Blackhawks Hockey
New York Rangers center Kevin Rooney (17) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rangers Blackhawks Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) is unable to defend a goal scored by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rangers Blackhawks Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson (56) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the New York Rangers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rangers Blackhawks Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson (56) celebrates with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) after scoring against the New York Rangers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rangers Blackhawks Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach (77) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the New York Rangers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rangers Blackhawks Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk (48) defends against New York Rangers right wing Barclay Goodrow (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rangers Blackhawks Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach (77) celebrates after scoring against the New York Rangers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rangers Blackhawks Hockey
New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) battles for the puck with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Henrik Borgstrom (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rangers Blackhawks Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers players fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rangers Blackhawks Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks center Jujhar Khaira (16) leaves the ice on a stretcher after being knocked out by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rangers Blackhawks Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury defends against the New York Rangers during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rangers Blackhawks Hockey
New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) reacts after scoring against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rangers Blackhawks Hockey
New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) defends against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
