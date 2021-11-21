Blackhawks give up 4 goals in the 1st period

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid led a four-goal first period, and the Chicago Blackhawks’ rally wasn’t enough to prevent a 5-2 road loss Saturday at Rogers Place.

The setback breaks a four-game winning streak and is interim Hawks coach Derek King’s first loss.

To illustrate the kind of night the Hawks had, two of the Oilers’ goals were short-handed.

The Hawks held their own in the first 10 minutes of the game, but the Oilers’ forecheck, speed and passing eventually overwhelmed them in the second half of the opening period.

That was the story on McDavid’s goal that opened the scoring.

McDavid knocked Seth Jones off the puck below the goal line, and it found its way back to him at the doorstep. He chipped it past Kevin Lankinen.

That was a little of right-place, right-time for McDavid, but the Hawks shot themselves in the foot on the other goals.

Philipp Kurashev and Jonathan Toews committed back-to-back penalties to create a 5-on-3 for the Oilers, and Tyson Barrie blasted a power-play goal from the slot.

Four minutes later, during a Hawks power play, Seth Jones tried a bad drop pass to Alex DeBrincat that bounced off the wall right to Kailer Yamamoto.

Yamamoto took the turnover and scored a short-handed goal.

The Hawks also lost track of Ryan McLeod, who came free down the slot to punch in Warren Foegele’s feed from below the goal line. But the Hawks answered with 20 seconds left in the first.

Seth Jones’ shot from the point was redirected by Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat for DeBrincat’s 10th goal of the season.

He scored again in the third.

DeBrincat stole the puck and raced ahead of the Oilers just as Kurashev left the penalty box, and they worked a two-on-none against Stuart Skinner.

But Leon Draisaitl erased any hopes of a comeback with a short-handed goal with 3 minutes, 32 seconds left.

Lankinen and Skinner each had 28 saves.

Brandon Hagel returned to the ice for the first time since injuring his left shoulder Nov. 7 against the Nashville Predators. He appeared to have re-injured the shoulder after Duncan Keith plowed him into the corner, forcing him to skate off with 3½ minutes left in the second period, but Hagel returned to start the third.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0