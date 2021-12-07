Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira taken off ice on stretcher

CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was stretchered off the ice after he was leveled by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba on Tuesday night.
The Blackhawks said Khaira suffered an "upper-body blow" and was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital for further testing.
Khaira's head was down as he gathered in the puck 6:10 into the second period, and Trouba appeared to drive his right shoulder into his chin. Khaira's head bounced hard off the ice, and there was no sign of any movement as the Blackhawks and Rangers scuffled nearby.
A stretcher was wheeled onto the ice, and medical personnel worked on Khaira as each team looked on from the bench area. A handful of his teammates and the Rangers tapped the stretcher as Khaira was taken off.
The Blackhawks' Riley Stillman fought Trouba about two minutes later.
The 27-year-old Khaira has two goals and no assists in 17 games in his first season with the Blackhawks.
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Washington.
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) skates with the puck during overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Washington. The Blackhawks won 4-3.
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) skates against New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York.
New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) skates against Chicago Blackhawks left wing Henrik Borgstrom (13) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Rangers won 3-2.
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) defends against New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Rangers won 3-2.
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Josiah Slavin (36) skates against New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Rangers won 3-2.
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik (8) fights for possession with New York Islanders center Austin Czarnik (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y.
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) tries to score while defended by New York Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y.
New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck (15) fights for the puck with Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson (56) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y.
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) clears a shot as New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y.
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) scores the winning goal against New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) during a shootout of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y.
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reacts as New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) celebrates a goal by Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson (8) for a tie during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y.
New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson (8) celebrates his goal with defenseman Scott Mayfield (24) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y.
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) tries to score after falling to the ice while pursued by New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y.
The Chicago Blackhawks beat the Islanders 3-2 Sunday night. See photos from the game.
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Washington.
Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Washington.
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Washington.
Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Washington.
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) in action during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Washington.
Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Washington.
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) in action during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Washington.
Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Washington.
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) in action during overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Washington. The Blackhawks won 4-3.
Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach (77) skates with the puck during overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Washington. The Blackhawks won 4-3.
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) skates with the puck during overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Washington. The Blackhawks won 4-3.
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) skates against New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York.
New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) skates against Chicago Blackhawks left wing Henrik Borgstrom (13) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Rangers won 3-2.
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) defends against New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Rangers won 3-2.
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Josiah Slavin (36) skates against New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Rangers won 3-2.
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik (8) fights for possession with New York Islanders center Austin Czarnik (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y.
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) tries to score while defended by New York Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y.
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y.
New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck (15) fights for the puck with Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson (56) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y.
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) clears a shot as New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y.
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, right, blocks New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) during a shootout of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y.
New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) reacts after missing a shootout goal that caused the Chicago Blackhawks to win an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y.
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) scores the winning goal against New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) during a shootout of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y.
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reacts as New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) celebrates a goal by Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson (8) for a tie during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y.
New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson (8) celebrates his goal with defenseman Scott Mayfield (24) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y.
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) tries to score after falling to the ice while pursued by New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y.
Chicago Blackhawks interim head coach Derek King reacts during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y.
Chicago Blackhawks center Jujhar Khaira (16) leaves the ice on a stretcher after being knocked out by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.