 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cintas

People are also reading…

editor's pick topical

Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly suspended for 4 games

  • 0
Dallas Stars center Tanner Kero

Dallas Stars center Tanner Kero, right, is taken off the ice as teammate Joe Pavelski (16) looks on after a hit by Chicago Blackhawks right wing Brett Connolly during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. 

 LM OTERO, ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — Chicago forward Brett Connolly was suspended for four games without pay by the NHL on Saturday for interference against Dallas forward Tanner Kero.

Connolly was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct in the first period of Chicago's 4-3 overtime loss at Dallas on Saturday night.

Connelly rode Kero into the boards. Kero was taken from the ice on a stretcher with his head immobilized. Kero taken to a hospital for precautionary measures and evaluation, and coach Rick Bowness said after the game that the player had a concussion.

The suspension will cost Connolly $70,000.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rating possible head coaches on defensive side

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News