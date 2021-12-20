Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly suspended for 4 games

ASSOCIATED PRESS
NEW YORK — Chicago forward Brett Connolly was suspended for four games without pay by the NHL on Saturday for interference against Dallas forward Tanner Kero.
Connolly was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct in the first period of Chicago's 4-3 overtime loss at Dallas on Saturday night.
Connelly rode Kero into the boards. Kero was taken from the ice on a stretcher with his head immobilized. Kero taken to a hospital for precautionary measures and evaluation, and coach Rick Bowness said after the game that the player had a concussion.
The suspension will cost Connolly $70,000.
PHOTOS: Kane gets hat trick as Blackhawks beat Senators for 1st win
Senators Blackhawks Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
Senators Blackhawks Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save on a shot by Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
Senators Blackhawks Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
Senators Blackhawks Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews (19) and Ottawa Senators' Chris Tierney vie for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
Senators Blackhawks Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane skates past two hats on the ice after his hat trick during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
Senators Blackhawks Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane scores his hat trick goal past Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
Senators Blackhawks Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, right, congratulates Patrick Kane on Kane's hat trick during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
Senators Blackhawks Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane celebrates his hat trick during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
Senators Blackhawks Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane celebrates his hat trick as Dominik Kubalik watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
Senators Blackhawks Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save on a shot by Ottawa Senators' Zach Sanford (13) as Calvin de Haan also defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Chicago. The Blackhawks won 5-1.
Senators Blackhawks Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson (56) and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury celebrate the team's first win of the season, beating the Ottawa Senators 5-1 in an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
Senators Blackhawks Hockey
The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate the team's first win of the season, beating the Ottawa Senators 5-1 in an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
Senators Blackhawks Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane celebrates his hat trick as Dominik Kubalik watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
