Blackhawks agree to 1-year contract with Erik Gustafsson

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Chicago Blackhawks brought back Erik Gustafsson on Monday, agreeing to a one-year contract with the free-agent defenseman.
Gustafsson was released by the New York Islanders on Sunday. The deal with Chicago is worth $800,000.
The return of Gustafsson bolsters the Blackhawks' blue line after they lost young defensemen Caleb Jones and Wyatt Kalynuk to injuries. Jones sprained his left wrist, and Kalynuk sprained his right ankle.
The Blackhawks visit Colorado on Wednesday for their season opener.
The 29-year-old Gustafsson made his NHL debut with Chicago in 2015. He set career highs with 17 goals and 43 assists in 79 games for the Blackhawks during the 2018-19 season.
He was traded to Calgary in February 2020 for a third-round draft pick. He played for Philadelphia and Montreal last season, finishing with a goal and 11 assists in 29 games.
Gustafsson has 29 goals and 102 assists in 250 career regular-season games, to go along with a goal and seven assists in 31 playoff appearances.
Photos: Chicago Blackhawks defeat Detroit Red Wings, 6-4
Blackhawks Red Wings Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks center Philipp Kurashev (23) scores on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) in the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit.
Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit.
Chicago Blackhawks center Philipp Kurashev (23) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit.
Chicago Blackhawks center Tyler Johnson (90) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit.
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit.
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit.
Chicago Blackhawks center Adam Gaudette (11) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit.
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit.
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stops a Detroit Red Wings center Pius Suter (24) shot in the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit.
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit.
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) knocks Detroit Red Wings center Joe Veleno (90) off the puck in the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit.
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit.
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit.
Chicago Blackhawks right wing MacKenzie Entwistle (58) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit.
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones (82) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit.
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit.
Chicago Blackhawks center Adam Gaudette (11) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit.
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Mike Hardman (86) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit.
Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit.
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) stops a Chicago Blackhawks left wing Mike Hardman (86) shot in the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit.
Chicago Blackhawks center Philipp Kurashev (23) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit.
Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit.
Chicago Blackhawks players celebrate after an NHL preseason hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit.
