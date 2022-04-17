Blackhawk player's celebrity golden retriever dies

CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome's golden retriever that became a celebrity in its own right — complete with more than 20,000 Instagram followers — has died.

Two-year-old Wrigley died on Friday of post-operative complications, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Wrigley had spent four days at a veterinary hospital after undergoing surgery before coming home. But the dog developed sepsis and had to return to the hospital, where it died.

Strome adopted Wrigley as a puppy a little more than two years ago. He credited the dog with helping him, his fiancé, Tayler McMahon, and their baby get through the pandemic when they had to quarantine at home as well as the ups and downs of his career.

"You come in and he's just so happy to see you. He doesn't know what's going on..."Strome said. "It makes you forget about hockey for a little bit."

During Saturday's Blackhawks game against the Nashville Predators, Strome paid tribute to the dog, writing the words "Wrigs" on his stick.

