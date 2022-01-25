 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Avs beat Blackhawks 2-0, extend record home streak to 16

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a glove save against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Denver. The Avalanche won 2-0. 

DENVER — Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen scored, Pavel Francouz made 23 saves for his third career shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on Monday night to extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 16 games.

It was the seventh straight victory overall for the Avalanche, who tied the 1976 Boston Bruins for the fifth-longest home winning streak in NHL history.

After a scoreless first, Colorado broke through on a second-period power play.

With defenseman Seth Jones in the penalty box for interference, the Avalanche got off several shots in quick succession that Chicago goalie Marc-Andre Fleury stopped before Kadri gathered in a short pass from Nathan MacKinnon and unleashed a slap shot from the top of the left circle. Fleury dropped to his knees to block it, but the puck trickled through at 11:24.

Rantanen added to the Avalanche lead at 6:41 of the third. Gabriel Landeskog sent a pass across the slot and, with a backhand flip, Rantanen lifted the puck over a fallen Fleury.

An empty-net goal by Colorado in the final moments was waved off for offside.

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz, left, covers the puck after stopping a shot off the stick of Chicago Blackhawks center Sam Lafferty in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Denver. 

NOTES: Blackhawks G Kevin Lankinen was placed on injured reserve with a hand injury sustained in Saturday's overtime loss against Minnesota. G Arvid Soderblom was recalled from Rockford of the AHL to fill the roster spot. … MacKinnon's assist on Kadri's goal was the 384th of his career, tying him with Anton Stastny for sixth on the franchise list. … The Avs improved to 3-0 against the Blackhawks this season. They will face each other one more time Friday in Chicago.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Visit the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Avalanche: Host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday to close out a three-game homestand.

