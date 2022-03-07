Anaheim visits Chicago after overtime victory

Anaheim Ducks (27-22-9, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (20-29-8, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim visits the Chicago Blackhawks after the Ducks knocked off San Jose 3-2 in overtime.

The Blackhawks are 10-17-6 in Western Conference games. Chicago scores 2.5 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Alex DeBrincat leads them with 32 total goals.

The Ducks are 14-16-5 against conference opponents. Anaheim is 12th in the Western Conference with 29.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 15, Chicago won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane has 58 total points for the Blackhawks, 18 goals and 40 assists. Seth Jones has six assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Hampus Lindholm leads the Ducks with a plus-five in 56 games this season. Trevor Zegras has 10 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while allowing 4.1 goals per game with an .871 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

