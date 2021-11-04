Former video coach Brad Aldrich’s name has been marked out in the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks section of the Stanley Cup, as first reported by TSN.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug tweeted: “Can confirm that Brad Aldrich’s name has been x-ed out on the Stanley Cup. Was done on Sunday when the (Tampa Bay) Lightning names were being added.”

A spokeswoman for the Hockey Hall of Fame told the Tribune via email that the Hall of Fame “can confirm that his name has been x-ed out.”

Former Edmonton Oilers owner Peter Pocklington put the name of his father, Basil Pocklington, on the 1983-84 section of the Stanley Cup, but it was later stamped over, the spokeswoman said. No name has been completely removed and the Cup restamped, she said.

Hawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz wrote to the Hall of Fame requesting that Aldrich’s name be removed after an independent report confirmed that a 2010 sexual assault allegation against Aldrich, brought by then-Hawks prospect Kyle Beach, was scuttled by Hawks management until after the team won the Cup.

Aldrich was allowed to resign without an investigation. He also was allowed to participate in the championship parade in Chicago that June, then take the Cup to his hometown of Houghton, Mich., in September.

Beach’s allegations include forcible touching and physical and financial threats during a dinner at Aldrich’s apartment in May 2010. Aldrich told independent investigators that the encounter was consensual.

The Hawks’ handling of Aldrich is the basis of two ongoing lawsuits against the team: one by Beach, who was formerly known anonymously as John Doe; and another by John Doe 2, a former Houghton High School hockey player with whom Aldrich pleaded guilty to having misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct in 2013. Aldrich registered as a sex offender in Michigan.

Wirtz wrote to Hall of Fame Chairman Lanny McDonald, dated Oct. 28: “Taking a stand on the unforgivable behavior of Aldrich should include erasing his name from the Cup. ... Out of respect to each and every player who sacrificed to earn their place on the Cup, our request is based on principle and our moral belief that a convicted sex offender does not belong on the Stanley Cup.”

