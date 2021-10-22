5 takeaways from the Blackhawks' loss to the Vancouver Canucks

Patrick Kane had to think about the last time the Chicago Blackhawks endured a losing streak like the demoralizing fifth straight setback they suffered Thursday night with a 4-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

It was late January, early February 2012. They had a nine-game stretch with eight on the road.

“We lost nine ... in a row,” Kane said. “Just getting that win — we were in New York when we got it — pretty good feeling and we started going from there.”

A 4-2 road win over the Rangers kicked off a four-game winning streak.

In some ways, the Hawks’ current slump is worse.

They’re not only winless through the season’s first five games (0-4-1), but they’ve yet to take a lead.

According to NHL Stats, seven teams in NHL history have failed to lead through the first five games, the previous team being the 2015-16 New Jersey Devils.

The Hawks’ five-game streak of futility also is tied for the 11th longest streak to open a season, along with the 1948-49 and 1954-55 seasons. The franchise record is eight (1953-54 and 1999-00).

“Obviously frustrating, but can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” Kane said. “Got to find a way to dig ourselves out of the hole. I know we can say it starts with one game, but that’s really what it is.”

Here are five takeaways.

1. How uncomfortable is it getting for the Blackhawks?

If coach Jeremy Colliton is on the hot seat, it’s not apparent.

“It’s always there. ... There was pressure from the first day I got here,” Colliton said. “It’s up to us and it’s up to me to find a new way to give these guys what they need to perform at their highest level. And it’s the same job every day.”

Now would be a great time to hear from Colliton’s chief job evaluator: Stan Bowman. Until Bowman speaks again publicly, we can only go by recent comments.

When he was asked about Colliton at the beginning of training camp, Bowman said, “Pressure’s always there. When you’re in the National Hockey League, we’re all evaluated all the time.”

He added the caveat, “We’re still going to be a really young team, but I think we’re going to be a deeper team.”

When asked during the road trip what progress he needs to see, Bowman said, “It’s that we never don’t want to win, but we’re trying to do those two things (win and develop players) at the same time.”

But the Hawks aren’t doing either.

Being second from last in the league speaks for itself. As far as developing players, they already have shuffled young skaters in and out.

Dylan Strome played his first game of the season Thursday night. Philipp Kurashev sat for the first time.

Adam Gaudette has played two games and Ian Mitchell one.

The Hawks shook up lineups last season, too, but this season it seems as if the hook is a lot quicker. It smacks of desperation.

Colliton was asked after the game what his boss makes of this start.

“Tough for me to speak for him, right? But everyone’s frustrated,” Colliton said. “We want to break through, we think we have a good team.

“But we’ve got to get that first one and then it’s an opportunity to build.”

2. Dylan Strome felt like an ‘outcast’ on the bench.

Strome played just 13 minutes — but at least he played.

The decision to keep him on the bench through four straight losses was questionable.

“Sometimes when you’re not playing it feels like you’re an outcast a little bit,” Strome said. “We’re doing line rushes and you’re not on the lines.

“I can’t even count how many guys came up to me and said, stay with it. (Jonathan) Toews, Kane, Cat ( Alex DeBrincat), (Connor) Murph(y) and (Jake) McCabe, (Calvin) de Haan, say stay with it.”

Strome said Colliton talked to him and told him to stay ready and make the most of a “crappy situation” but “when you’re not playing, there’s nothing really to talk about.”

Strome was well aware of rumors he was being held out to protect his availability as a trade piece.

“You don’t know what to think,” he said. “Obviously trade rumors with myself have been going on for a while. It’s part of the game, it is what it is.”

Finally seeing some action, Strome had a good scoring opportunity his first time out, a setup by DeBrincat that just didn’t work out.

“Brinksy finds me there on that first shift. ... Just kind of rolled off my stick, (but) I think the guy behind me got a poke on it,” said Strome, who played wing on the third line with DeBrincat and Henrik Borgstsröm.

He also set up Toews for a good looking chance, but Strome’s hooking penalty in the second preceded the Canucks’ crucial second goal, which came on the ensuing power play.

“Made a nice play there in the third to Tazer,” Colliton said. “... Obviously the penalty in the second was a tough one, but overall, he made some plays and worked hard.”

3. The Hawks can spell out what they need to do on five-on-five, they’re just not making it happen.

Five games in, the Hawks have just three five-on-five goals.

“Tonight, maybe just bearing down on our chances,” Kane said. “I’m probably the main culprit for that.”

Kane added he would see some more traffic in front of the net, part of the equation for generating more rebound goals. Another part is getting numbers back quickly so a second wave of attackers can take hacks at rebounds.

The Canucks scored on Tanner Pearson’s tip-in. The Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins tortured the Hawks with odd-man rushes.

Colliton said the same circumstances have been there for the Hawks to do those exact same things to other teams.

“We’ve got to shoot the puck more, got to be at the net, give ourselves a chance to score a dirty goal, let the puck go in off you, create a rebound,” Colliton said. “When they’re pinching their (defense), let’s win a puck battle so we can create a 2-on-1. We were pinching our (defense) the first three games and they were winning battles and going 2-on-1 the other way.

“We can do that, too. There’s little things you can do and ultimately we’ve got to give ourselves a chance to get a bounce.”

4. Long overdue, the United Center marked Patrick Kane’s 1,000th game.

Kane got flowers on home ice for reaching 1,000 games, though he set the mark March 9 against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. Kane wanted to celebrate with fans at the United Center, so Thursday’s game was set aside to recognize the achievement.

Kane received a standing ovation and was joined on a red carpet with girlfriend, Amanda Grahovec, and infant son, Patrick Kane III, parents Donna and Patrick Kane Sr., and his three sisters, Jackie, Erica and Jessica.

The video board showed a highlight reel set to the song “Years in the Making” by the Arkells. Toews presented Kane with the silver stick.

“It’s amazing,” Kane said. “The Hawks did such a good job of making sure the family was included, everyone was safe and it could be a nice night for me.

“Pretty special to be out there with my boy and Amanda and my parents and my sisters. It was a nice little ceremony. Would have made the night better if we got a win, but it was a pretty special moment. One that I’ll never forget.”

5. The Hawks had Troy Murray on their minds.

The former Hawks center and longtime radio analyst sat in the stands during morning skate. During a break in practice, Toews gathered the players together to salute Murray by tapping their sticks on the ice.

Murray, who revealed Aug. 9 that he was diagnosed with cancer, waved back in appreciation.

“Tazer had a couple nice words for us on the ice and to be able to give him the salute, it’s a pretty special moment for sure,” McCabe said.

Colliton added, “Been thinking of him when he’s been gone, but for him to be here is a good sign.”

Said Kane: “I just think it was great to see him. Nice to salute him, obviously, but nice to see him after (and) talk to him a little bit and just see him around the rink.”

Here is more game coverage.

The Chicago Blackhawks added to one of the worst starts in franchise history, falling to 0-4-1 with a 4-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Patrick Kane night Thursday at the United Center.

The Hawks already had set a team record Tuesday by going four straight games to start a season without holding a lead, which came as a result of their 4-1 home-opening loss Tuesday to the New York Islanders. But they joined even worse company with their fifth such loss.

According to NHL Stats, the longest start without a lead is five games, done seven times, most recently by the New Jersey Devils in 2015-16.

“Of course you want to get that first win,” Kane said. “It’s never a good thing starting out behind the eight ball. ... We can still turn it around and have a good start after 20 games and feel good about ourselves. It’s just a day at a time, a game at time and try and get that first win.”

The Hawks had been spoiling to be the first on the board, talking about it for several days, but it was not to be. The Canucks’ Jason Dickinson one-timed a dish from below the goal line from former Hawk Matthew Highmore 6 minutes, 36 seconds into the game.

“It’s hard,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “The first goal is a big thing in the league for a reason, right?

“It’s much easier to play when you’re ahead. It gives you a little bit more margin for error, again, especially when we’re trying to get some points here to get some momentum. We’ve got to fight through it.”

This time, at least, the Hawks didn’t have long to stew about another early deficit.

Alex DeBrincat ripped a top-shelf power-play goal past Thatcher Demko 1:50 later. It was their fifth man-advantage goal (on their 16th try) compared with three goals from five-on-five situations. The Hawks finished 1-for-4 on the power play.

They entered the game ranked 11th in power-play percentage (28.6%).

In the second, Tanner Pearson’s tip-in goal ratcheted up the pressure on the Hawks.

The Hawks saw their penalty-kill streak end at 11. During their 12th try, Connor Murphy slashed Alex Chiasson, and Brock Boeser scored with the 5-on-3 advantage. The Hawks stopped the Canucks’ other three power plays.

The Hawks had plenty of near-misses.

After languishing on the bench for the first four games, Dylan Strome saw his first action of the season and nearly scored 22 seconds into his first shift about a 90 seconds into the game.

Early in the second, Brandon Hagel had a two-on-one going with Patrick Kane, but Kane fired high. Before the game, the Hawks paid tribute to Kane’s 1,000th career game (set on the road March 9 against the Dallas Stars), and Jonathan Toews presented him with a silver stick.

In the third period, Kane missed back-to-back on potential connections with Seth Jones and DeBrincat, and Kubalik’s centering pass to Kane on a breakout was broken up by Tyler Myers.

With less than eight minutes left, Strome set up Toews for a one-time rocket, but Demko denied him.

Conor Garland added an empty-netter with a minute left, and for a second straight home game the Hawks were booed off the ice.

Demko had 29 saves and Lankinen 21.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0