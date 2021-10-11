4 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-1 win

The Chicago Blackhawks had their final test run for Wednesday’s season opener on the road against the Colorado Avalanche, and few could quibble with the results: A 5-1 win over the Minnesota Wild in the preseason finale Saturday at the United Center.

Alex DeBrincat had a goal and three assists, including helping on both of Jonathan Toews’ goals, Ryan Carpenter had a short-handed goal and Henrik Borgström also scored.

Marc-André Fleury made 25 saves and allowed only the opening goal to the Wild’s Ryan Hartman. The Hawks went 2-for-4 on the power play and shut down the Wild on two penalty kills (a trouble spot for the Hawks this preseason).

“Last dress rehearsal before we get going,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “I liked a lot of the things we did.

“Nice to see some pucks go in for some guys, lot of good performances up and down the lineup. Now we’re looking ahead already to Wednesday, obviously, in our preparation Monday and Tuesday.”

After their last two training camp practices, the Hawks will travel to Denver on Tuesday night.

Here are four takeaways from the win.

1. The roster puzzle has gotten a little bit clearer (some of it not by choice).

Several young players will get a chance, but how many remains to be seen.

After Saturday’s game, the Hawks assigned forwards Mike Hardman and Reese Johnson and defensemen Jakub Galvas and Nicolas Beaudin to Rockford, and they assigned forward Alex Nylander to Rockford on Sunday.

That cuts the roster to 27 players (14 forwards, nine defensemen, four goaltenders), with opening-day 23-man rosters due at 5 p.m. Monday.

As for injured defensemen Wyatt Kalynuk and Caleb Jones, that decision has been made for the Hawks. Kalynuk (right ankle sprain) will miss between two and four weeks and Jones (left wrist strain) is expected to miss six.

Colliton hasn’t said how many forwards and defensemen he’ll carry, but the injuries to Kalynuk and Jones help settle some battles.

The defense might look like this:

First pair: Jake McCabe-Connor Murphy

Second pair: Calvin de Haan-Seth Jones

Third pair: Riley Stillman-Ian Mitchell

This is based on the last preseason lineup, but the Hawks started with a top pairing of McCabe-Jones , and we may see it at some point, if not the opener. Mitchell makes it (it helps that he’s one of four righties), but Saturday’s game illustrated there are still growing pains.

“It’s second year in, you just have that experience of playing in however many games he played (as a rookie last season),” Colliton said. “There are ups and downs and that’s part of life and you’ve got to get through it. He’s prepared really well knowing he had to fight for an opportunity.”

The top two forward lines look like a lock:

First line: Alex DeBrincat-Tyler Johnson-Patrick Kane

Second line: Dominik Kubalik-Jonathan Toews-Philipp Kurashev

There could be a surprise, but here’s how the bottom six is trending:

Third line: Henrik Borgström-Kirby Dach-Brandon Hagel

Fourth line: Jujhar Khaira-Dylan Strome-Ryan Carpenter

Here are the wrinkles. In Saturday’s dress rehearsal, Dach centered a line with Strome and Borgström. That could simply be a case of seeing how that mix worked. Colliton likes having a center on the wing so one linemate doesn’t have to shoulder all of those responsibilities, such as playing down low. Dach and Hagel appear set, but could Strome figure into this mix? Adam Gaudette has played on a line with Dach too.

The fourth line is where it gets interesting. It’s possible Strome settles here, but has MacKenzie Entwistle shown enough to supplant someone?

Here’s another look:

Third line: Hagel-Dach-Gaudette

Fourth line: Khaira-Borgström-Carpenter

Borgström has played consistently on the second power-play unit, so his inclusion seems likely. He also had a standout performance in the preseason finale, being in the right position to capitalize on Strome’s backhand pass from behind the net to put the Hawks on the board. Borgström was also active defensively, taking away the puck, checking and blocking.

Playing both Borgström and Gaudette somewhere in the top 12 would likely leave Strome and Entwistle on the bench. Alex Nylander was assigned to Rockford on Sunday.

“It’s great that we have so many young guys who look they can play,” Colliton said. “We didn’t need to necessarily bring in an extra forward (from outside) because we have a lot of guys who look like they’re close. We have a couple of injuries right now on defense, so that does change things a bit, but we’ll see how it develops.

“It’s hard to roadmap it out, how it’s going to look the whole six months.”

2. Jonathan Toews got through his final tune-up with no apparent issues.

He played 15 minutes and benefited from a sweet midair rebound pass from DeBrincat for a second-period power-play goal, Toews’ first goal of the preseason.

In the third, DeBrincat and Toews hooked up again on Toews’ redirect goal. That was set up because Toews drew a holding penalty against Jordie Benn.

Toews, who missed all of last season with what he was told is “chronic immune response syndrome,” said he saw no reason he wouldn’t play in the season opener.

“That’s the plan,” Colliton said. “He does a lot of different things for us that we were missing last year: the faceoffs, the battles. He’s so good down low in the offensive zone, there’s not many guys who are better, and it just adds a different dimension to our team.

“We have to manage him and try to put him in a position to succeed, keep him fresh as much as we can.”

3. MacKenzie Entwistle continued his bid for a roster spot.

Entwistle said he wanted to make a good impression in training camp, and he did just that. He had a shot on goal Saturday and won 60% of his faceoffs in 11 minutes against the Wild.

“For me, it was learning how to use my size to my advantage — especially down low — protecting pucks and being more comfortable playing with guys on my hips,” the projected fourth-liner said before the game. “Feeling a guy on my right side, being able to turn left. It’s hard in the summer to try to work on those things, but I feel more comfortable playing down low and I feel a lot better and stronger on the ice.”

The final preseason game wasn’t going to make or break Entwistle’s shot at making the roster cut.

“It’s easy to say, ‘This is it. This is your last chance, you’ve got to be great. If you’re great you’re in, if you’re bad you’re out,’” Colliton said. “That’s not how it is. It’s a body of work throughout camp.”

There are other considerations. The Hawks want to make sure Entwistle doesn’t make the 23-man roster just to languish on the bench and lose momentum in his development.

“(We) wouldn’t want a young guy to be sitting out for large stretches and not playing — just because you’re young doesn’t mean you can’t sit out sometimes,” Colliton said. “With all our guys, we’re trying to weigh, can they help us now? Or could a little more time help them out? So we have a couple of days to make decisions.”

4. United Center fans were treated to the ‘Flying Fleury.’

In the second period, Fleury came way out of the crease to retrieve a puck by the halfwall. He couldn’t corral it and had to scramble back to the net as the Wild got possession. Fleury came in hot and knocked the post off its moorings.

“Oh, boy,” Fleury laughed. “I was thinking, ‘Hopefully, my D-men are coming back fast.’ I don’t know, it was sitting there for a while. ... I thought I could break it out and swipe it away, missed it, but my guys were good coming back helping me out.”

Fleury saw a lot of action in the first period — nine high-danger chances, according to naturalstattrick.com.

“It’s good to get some shots early, right?” he said. “Get into it, try to find pucks through traffic. Still getting used to the speed of the game and stuff, so it’s definitely nice to end up with a win.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0