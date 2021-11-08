3 things we learned about Derek King, the Chicago Blackhawks interim coach

Derek King wore a winter hat on the ice as he surveyed his first morning skate as interim coach of the Chicago Blackhawks from the blue line, and the 54-year-old struck a jarring difference from the 36-year-old Jeremy Colliton scooting around the ice.

King has a rough act to follow.

The Hawks’ 1-9-2 start to Colliton’s fourth season was marked by sometimes listless play, defensive breakdowns and offensive struggles in five-on-five situations.

In his first news conference with Chicago media Sunday, King didn’t presume that he can suddenly become the savior for a floundering team, but he did share a few points about philosophy and personality.

“I’ve had people ask me about my style,” King said. “I don’t think I have a style. I just get a feel for the game, feel for the players and I just go with that.”

Here are three things we learned about King on Sunday.

1. The conversation with interim general manager Kyle Davidson came out of the blue.

Davidson talked to Hawks CEO Danny Wirtz and Chairman Rocky Wirtz about firing Colliton on Saturday, then called King in Rockford, where the IceHogs were set to host the Grand Rapids Griffins.

“I was in shock,” King said. “I was talking with Kyle and just like, ‘Wow, sure, I’ll do it. Why not, right?’

“But, yeah, I’m nervous. I’m a little scared. I’m anxious. I’m excited. There’s a lot of emotions going right now. It was good to get on the ice with the guys this morning, just to get that out of the way.

“We had a couple of meetings, we’ll have another meeting tonight. I’ll be nervous.”

2. He isn’t ready to make major schematic changes —yet.

The Hawks have been severely deficient in defensive execution, but King said he’ll need a couple of games to get a handle on their problems.

Through 12 games, the Hawks were giving up the second-most goals per game at 3.92. Last season they allowed the eighth-most at 3.29.

King said he would observe how the defensive zone coverage looks Sunday night against the Nashville Predators.

“I’ve sat up top and watched the games, and it’s easy to pick a game apart up there,” he said. “But when you’re on the bench, talking with these guys, you’ll get a feel for what they’re thinking and see the struggles, if there are any struggles tonight.”

He said he’ll go over possible solutions with assistant coach Marc Crawford, but “for now, we’re not changing anything.”

“The biggest thing for me is the accountability,” King said. “Go out there, work hard, play the game right, don’t cheat it and we’ll be fine. If you don’t do that, then the accountability is going to kick in — you’re going to hear from me.”

3. He comes off as laid-back — at a time when the Hawks perhaps need it.

Colliton was quietly affable once you got to know him, but he could come off as a bit serious at times. He looked like was born in a tailored suit.

King gives off the tone of a fun uncle — not the crazy fun uncle who sets off fireworks in your backyard but the kind who tells your parents to ease up on you a bit.

“I try to keep things light,” King said. “I don’t take it too serious. Even as a player, I tried not to get myself worked up too much. Maybe that was a bad thing once in a while, but I want these guys to feel relaxed.

“They’re tight. My personality is going to come in and let them just take a deep breath and get your shoulders dropped and go have some fun and get back to the game we love to play.”

