3 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ 6-4 preseason win

The Chicago Blackhawks raced out to a three-goal lead in the first 10 minutes. The Detroit Red Wings answered with four power play goals, but the Hawks held on for a 6-4 preseason win at Little Caesars Arena Monday.

The Hawks looked dominant at the start of their fourth preseason game for a second straight win. Tyler Johnson opened the scoring with a power-play goal, and Jake McCabe and Philipp Kurashev added their first goals of the preseason.

However, the Red Wings had the Hawks on their heels in the second and early third periods as they took advantage of communication breakdowns in the Hawks’ penalty kill.

MacKenzie Entwistle and Brandon Hagel combined on the goal that put the Hawks ahead for good — it was Entwistle’s second marker of the game — and Alex DeBrincat added an empty-netter.

The Hawks have two more games to round into form: a home-and-home against the Minnesota Wild Thursday and Saturday.

Here are three takeaways from Monday night’s game.

1. The penalty kill problems snowballed for the Hawks.

The Hawks had the fourth-worst penalty kill in the NHL last season and, even with a new cast, it’s won’t be fixed overnight.

The Hawks shut down the Red Wings’ lone power-play opportunity in the preseason opener, but the floodgates opened in Monday night’s rematch. The Red Wings got on the board with their second power play, which came early in the second period.

Jonathan Toews broke his stick during the kill, but Red Wings rookie Lucas Raymond just made a great play to slip the puck to Bobby Ryan for a redirect goal from net front.

Later in the second, Moritz Seider one-timed a shot from the high slot through a seam in the Hawks coverage.

Then, in an apparent mix-up in coverage responsibility, Adam Gaudette and Mike Hardman both converged on Seider, leaving an open Filip Hronek to pass it down to Robby Fabbri in the slot, and Fabbri chucked it in as former Hawk Pius Suter screened goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

In the third period, the Hawks defense drifted too far to Dylan Larkin’s side, and Larkin cross-seamed a pass to a wide-open Raymond on the far side. Hawks defenseman Jake McCabe slid to take away a low shot, but Raymond top-shelfed it over Fleury’s glove side.

Again, it was another lapse in coverage responsibility.

“Ultimately (we) got a little bit stretched out,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “They did a good job of spreading us out; they’ve got a couple of really skilled and mobile forehand options that they used to create some lanes.

“They were able to get the puck through the seam a couple times. ... We didn’t want to let them make the long pass through the seam. It’s difficult for everyone to recover after that.”

Colliton said winning more puck battles would’ve eliminated more of those chances.

McCabe, a newcomer himself, acknowledged that communication has been a factor.

“In all parts of our system, whether it’s PK, defensive zone play, neutral zone — you name it — anytime you have turnover, just getting used to different languages of your coaching staffs, takes a little bit of time,” he said. “Frankly, especially preseason, you don’t have a lot of time to practice the PK so far.

“We’ve got a little time before the season, we’ll look at video to make the changes and continue to work at it to be ready for the year.”

2. Marc-Andre Fleury had his highs and lows.

Fleury played 60 minutes for the first time — he played 33 minutes against the St. Louis Blues Friday — and the goaltender saw little action until staving a four-shot barrage during the Hawks’ first-period penalty kill.

Then came the second period and early third when the Red Wings capitalized on all four power-play opportunities.

But Fleury had several big stops, including his third-period robbery of Fabbri, who looked like he had the goalie dead to rights on a backside try off a rebound.

“It’s a big moment in the game, huge for us, a big momentum boost,” McCabe said. “We left him out to dry a couple times on the PK a couple of times, so for him to bail us out like that is huge.”

Fleury made 36 saves and all four of his goals came on the Red Wings’ power play.

“Just his presence gives confidence to the group,” Colliton said. “I think you can see he reads the game so well, really good instincts as far as what to take away. ... It’s only his second game so he’ll get better and better.”

3. Brandon Hagel and MacKenzie Entwistle made quite the pair.

Hagel is a speed demon and pesky forechecker, and Entwistle just seems to find himself in the right place at the right time.

Hagel had three assists — including both of Entwistle’s two goals, both of which were beauties.

In the second period, Calvin de Haan dumped the puck into the offensive zone, Hagel outraced two Red Wings on the forecheck and backhanded the puck from the back wall to Entwistle for the flush.

Then in the third, Hagel harassed Detroit defenseman Wyatt Newpower along the boards and forced him to make a bad pass to Entwistle.

He and Hagel worked a two-on-one give-and-go and Entwistle scooped it past Thomas Greiss to give the Hawks the go-ahead 5-4 lead.

“It’s fun to watch him,” Colliton said of Hagel. “I think our team fees off his energy, his skating, his work ethic and he creates a ton of puck possession and confidence for the guys he’s playing with and obviously himself.”

Entwistle has been living with Hagel during training camp, and that chemistry showed Monday.

“I think having a good friendship and being close with someone, it’s going to show on the ice,” Hagel said. “That’s how good teams come together.”

Hagel has been one of Entwistle’s biggest advocates this preseason.

“He wants to take it to the next level and you can see how he’s developed from last year to this year, it’s a crazy difference,” Hagel said. “He’s a hell of a player and he showed that tonight.”

Entwistle, a big center who played wing, is battling for an opening-night roster spot.

Colliton said, “He protects the puck well, he’s skating has really improved, nice to see him chip in offensively but I think that’s a byproduct of the little things he does away from the puck.

“He gets it, he’s really strong on it, gets through the neutral zone. I thought that line did a lot of good things.”

