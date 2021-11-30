3 takeaways from Chicago Blackhawks practice

Another daunting road trip awaits the Chicago Blackhawks — starting off with the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals — but among the many things they’ll try to tweak, they’ll stand pat on one thing: scoring.

The Hawks are last in the league in five-on-five goals (26) through 21 games as of Monday night. The New York Islanders, the Hawks’ opponent in Sunday’s road finale, are second-to-last with 27, but through four fewer games.

Overall, the offensive production has been top-heavy, with 25 of the Hawks’ 44 goals (all strengths) coming from Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane and Brandon Hagel. Hawks interim coach Derek King has shuffled forward lines and tweaked the power play, but it’s up to the players to fix that.

“Guys are going to have to break the ice; they’re going to have to break through this,” King said. “Slumps, you go through them. I’m sure some of them aren’t used to going through them this long, but they’ll get out of them. They’re going to have to. If they don’t then it’s going to be a long year without those goals.”

For the most part, they’re making good decisions on the ice, King said, but “they’re probably sitting back a little too much. I’d like to see them get a little more aggressive, especially in the offensive zone. They’re squeezing. But they’ll get there.”

Here are three more observations from Tuesday’s practice at Fifth Third Arena.

1. Jonathan Toews wants off the power play bumper spot.

It can be a tough, physical and sometimes scoreless job manning the bumper slot on the power play. Bumpers are often focused on keeping possession and moving the puck out to the shooters on the wall.

And not everyone is suited to such a role.

King said it came up in a conversation with Toews “just overall (about) lines and what we’re thinking about it, and power play, where he’d like to play.

“(Toews)e doesn’t want to be in the bumper spot, so I’ll have to move him somewhere else. He probably wants to run the top. We’ll figure it out. We’re going to have a little pow-wow with the power play guys and work on it tomorrow.”

King said he shies away from being too heavy-handed about these decisions, preferring instead to listen to the players.

“I can come in and go, ‘No. You’re playing here, here and here.’ But I want feedback,” he said. “It’s their power play. It’s their line. I’m not going to tell them what they can’t do on the power play. I just give them a little bit of structure.”

After Sunday’s loss to the San Jose Sharks, when the Hawks went 0-for-2 on the man advantage, Patrick Kane suggested he felt most comfortable with Tyler Johnson in the bumper role, but Johnson has been shelved indefinitely with a neck injury.

The importance of that development can’t be underplayed.

“It goes through 88, then you want a righty up there and Tyler was good at it,” King said he gleaned from watching early-season video.

“(Johnson) was real good at it. So we miss him. Not sure when he’ll be back. ... We’re struggling, so we juggled it up a little bit. We’ll figure this out.”

2. Marc-André Fleury’s hilarious ‘relation-chirp’ with Patrick Kane carries on.

Fleury and Kane have had plenty of time to get to know each other, but the mutual chirping that started at training camp hasn’t lost its sizzle.

“I think we have a good thing going on,” Fleury said. “Usually when he scores, he lets me know. When I save them I like to let him know, too.”

Kane has zinged “Flower” with some top-notch burns during practice.

“Tells me I’m slow, sometimes he yells at the goalie coach, Jimmy (Waite), ‘Fix your goalie! He’s going to let another one in’,” Fleury. “He makes sure I hear him.”

Fleury gives it back to Kane, but it’s “sometimes bad language, things I can’t say. And then I’m just like telling him, ‘Another one bites the dust’ or ‘Close, but no cigars.’ I like that one. Whatever’s on my mind at that time.”

3. Winger Josiah Slavin gets the call-up from Rockford — and brought a souvenir with him.

Slavin said his brother, Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin, was more excited than he was when he shared the call-up news Monday.

“He shouted, ‘Woohoo,’ and said, ‘I’m really happy for you, bro.’ "

Josiah, a seventh-round draft pick of the Hawks in 2018, got off to great start with the IceHogs: four goals and four assists in 15 games. The Hawks decided to give him a shot while assigning forward Philipp Kurashev to Rockford to get more work.

“It’s nice to reward these kids that are working hard and playing well,” said King, who coached the IceHogs before being named interim Hawks coach on Nov. 6. “I talked to (IceHogs interim coach) Anders (Sorensen) and (IceHogs president of hockey operations) Mark Bernard about him, and he’s probably been one of their most consistent forwards.

“And I’ve had him, I know what he’s about: He’s a big kid, he wins a lot of puck battles, he’s a big body, obviously on the ice, we’re going into some teams that are big.”

King also mentioned Slavin’s strength at faceoffs.

“I think I’m a two-way forward,” Slavin said. “More specialty focused on defense. And just a hard worker in both ends of the ice.”

Slavin said he worked on his skating over the summer and believes it helped him reached the next level.

“There’s always more ways to improve your stride and get the most efficiency out of each stride, and so that’s kind of where the focus is,” he said.

As Slavin spoke to Chicago media for the first time as a Hawk, it was impossible to not notice the gnarly gash in his forehead.

“I got my head smashed into the ice on Sunday in my last game,” he said of the IceHogs’ 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals. “So I got a couple stitches.”

A parting gift, perhaps? Slavin laughed at the thought.

“I didn’t know it at the time, though.”

