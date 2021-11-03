10 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ first 10 games

The Chicago Blackhawks ended their winless streak with a flourish in Monday night’s 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators at the United Center.

Patrick Kane’s seventh career hat trick (ninth including the postseason) propelled the Hawks to a season high in goals. Goalie Marc-André Fleury described the win as a “gorilla” off the team’s back, and coach Jeremy Colliton said it was a huge relief.

“We’re all human,” he said.

But that rosy moment doesn’t change the big picture. The Hawks (1-7-2) have one win in 10 games, and with four points they’re second from the bottom in the Central Division.

“You look at the standings and we understand where we’re at,” Colliton said. “We’ve got to put points on the board. Everyone believes in the team we have and the players we have and there’s more there.

“From my perspective, you ask the players to do certain things and they respond and it doesn’t end up in a win, it gets harder each time. To their credit, they stuck with it.”

You don’t start with a franchise-worst nine losses to open a season if fortitude is your only problem.

“We didn’t play well the first road trip, dug our own hole,” Colliton said. “Since that road trip, it’s been more good than bad, but it’s just not how life works. The hockey gods, they have a funny way of working.”

There are plenty of issues to dissect from the first 10 games — and some good things too. Here are 10 takeaways.

1. For all of Monday’s feel-good moments, the Blackhawks have an image problem.

Monday’s win — in which Kane’s hat trick moved him ahead of Steve Larmer into third on the franchise goals list (408) — doesn’t paper over all the ugliness leading up to it.

In addition to the nine-game winless streak to start the season, the United Center sellout streak ended at 535 games during a 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings (19,042 showed up at an arena that seats 19,717 for hockey), and attendance slipped to 18,616 last Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs and 15,946 on Monday against the Senators.

And all of that paled in comparison with the bombshell Jenner & Block report that blasted the Hawks for suppressing Kyle Beach’s 2010 sexual assault complaint against former video coach Brad Aldrich. The public briefing for that report coincided with Stan Bowman stepping down as general manager and president of hockey operations while simultaneously pointing the finger at former team President John McDonough.

McDonough has remained silent on the matter, while Jonathan Toews, Kane and Colliton somehow expressed sympathy for both Beach and Bowman.

No wonder the team postponed Marian Hossa’s “Legacy Night,” originally scheduled for Nov. 9, to “give our organization (time) to reflect rather than celebrate.” I’m sure Hossa appreciates getting as much distance from this debacle as possible.

At least Kane and Colliton walked back some of their statements praising Bowman.

“I feel bad the last time I talked,” said Kane, who said he got “emotional” after watching Beach’s tearful account to TSN of his abuse allegations and the Hawks’ response. “Obviously, I put my personal experience with management ahead of the way Kyle was treated by them.

“When you do that, don’t want to diminish or overshadow anything Kyle that went through with our organization. Listen, it takes incredible courage and pride for him to come forward and deal with what he’s dealt with.”

2. No one in current Blackhawks management has had to answer for this debacle.

Chairman Rocky Wirtz and CEO Danny Wirtz appeared during the Jenner & Block briefing just long enough to do two things:

Say that Bowman was culpable enough in the team’s 2010 response that he should pay for it with his job, but not so guilty that they don’t “appreciate Stan’s dedication to the Blackhawks and his many years of work for the team.”

Absolve themselves of any knowledge or fault.

That’s a matter to take up another day — they didn’t take any questions after the briefing — but who will absolve the Wirtzes for the Hawks’ faltering start?

Bowman took on a heap of responsibility and stamped his approval of the team’s direction when he gave Colliton a two-year contract extension in January, but Danny Wirtz also co-signed this rebuild-turned-offseason-fix-it-project when he elevated Bowman to president of hockey operations and gave him the checkbook to sign free agents who so far have yielded modest returns.

And none of the buying and trading over the last year has improved the bottom line: wins.

Bowman no longer is steering the ship, so where is it headed?

With the team off to a rocky start, what better time to address fans’ questions and concerns about the team’s personnel, coaching and direction. Danny Wirtz should be the one to step to the podium.

3. Tough sledding? Yes, but even factoring in strength of schedule, the Blackhawks have underperformed.

The Hawks have talked about how tough their schedule has been, and to an extent that’s true. Entering Monday night’s game, they had the ninth-toughest schedule according to Hockey Reference.

But that hadn’t stopped the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers, who had faced the first- and third-ranked schedules and had .571 and .643 points percentages, respectively, heading into Monday’s games.

Hockey Reference’s Simple Rating System (SRS) takes strength of schedule and goal differential into account, and by that measure the Hawks (minus-2.03) were even worse than the Arizona Coyotes (minus-1.98) — last in the league before Monday’s games, the most recent data available.

4. Special teams have been great.

Through 10 games, the Hawks are seventh in the league in power-play percentage (26.3%) and fifth on the penalty kill (88.6%). They ranked 11th and 28th, respectively, last season.

“I thought the power play was pretty good when I was out,” said Kane, who scored a power-play goal Monday in his return from the COVID-19 protocol. “They were still getting a lot of shots. A little bit different look with Kuby (Dominik Kubalík), more of a shooter there.”

Kane said there are many options for the puck handler: “Coaches did a really good job of setting that type of power play up.”

As for the penalty kill, Calvin de Haan said the Hawks have done a lot of scouting and watching video of other teams, but more importantly they have a “live to fight another day” mentality.

“What we’ve been doing on the penalty kill (is) being annoying,” he said, “get sticks in lanes and whenever you have the opportunity to get the puck out, get it down the ice.”

5. Five-on-five has been bad on top of bad.

The Hawks produced five goals Monday and only one was on the power play, which has been their offensive crutch for much of the season.

The numbers before that weren’t pretty: Their 3.9% five-on-five shooting percentage entering Monday’s game was better only than the Dallas Stars (3.6%).

And the disparity in converting Grade A chances into goals, versus what opponents had been able to do, was absolutely alarming. Their 4.2% success rate on high-danger scoring chances was only marginally better than Monday’s opponent, the Senators (4.1%).

Meanwhile, the Hawks had allowed a blistering 18.5% of high-danger conversions to opponents, easily the highest figure in the league.

At closer inspection, the shots have been there, they just haven’t gone in for various reasons.

“Five-on-five is no different (than special teams),” Colliton said. “There are details that matter, and when you don’t do them, you pay the price. When you do them, you have a chance to be rewarded.”

Said de Haan: “It’s just weird how things haven’t necessarily translated to five-on-five. ... Just seems like bad puck luck.”

6. COVID-19 has kept the Blackhawks from being at full strength.

It’s not an excuse, just an observation.

Kane missed four games and made a big impact in his first game back.

The Hawks got forward Jujhar Khaira and defenseman Riley Stillman back from the protocol Tuesday along with assistant coach Marc Crawford and goalie coach Jimmy Waite.

“There was a positive test, so I followed the rules. I didn’t really have anything” in terms of symptoms, Stillman said.

Ryan Carpenter, Mike Hardman, Erik Gustafsson and Kevin Lankinen also spent time on the COVID-19 list but have since returned. Henrik Borgström remains on it after entering the protocol Oct. 26.

Getting back Khaira and Stillman provides “extra depth and guys who can make a difference for us,” Colliton said. “Kaner stepped in and really helped last night, but we’ve had some guys out who can help.”

Stillman added: “With myself and other guys coming back in the lineup, we’re trying to be who we are, play to an identity and continue to build off (Monday’s win) and grow as a group.”

Meanwhile, the impact of Crawford’s and Waite’s absences — as well as those of assistants Tomas Mitell and Matt Meacham, who also just returned — could be felt behind the scenes as Colliton tried to piece together a staff.

“It’s been pretty thin,” Colliton said. “We’ve got some help, certainly. Peter Aubry (the Rockford IceHogs’ developmental goaltending coach) came up and helped with the goalies, (adviser) Chris Kunitz has been more full-time than he usually is and (analyst) Mary DeBartolo helped with the video stuff. But we’ve been short-handed here, and it’s nice to have them back.”

7. The defense looks like even more of a disaster in hindsight.

The last two games, the Hawks held their opponents to a goal apiece. Even the 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes wasn’t as bad as the score indicated, with the Hawks victim to a few bad bounces.

“We played better as a five-man group,” Stillman said. “Obviously you’re desperate there, and you have to play with desperation when your back’s against the wall. That’s what we’ve done the last couple of games. A bounce here or there could’ve gone our way in those games before.”

However, the play in the last few games makes the defense in the first six games — in which the Hawks were outscored 27-12 — look atrocious by comparison.

The road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins stands out as a low point. Fleury was under siege and had to be pulled from his homecoming after allowing four goals during the first period.

The Hawks brought in free agents Seth Jones and Jake McCabe and brought back Gustafsson just before the season. Wyatt Kalynuk has been a scratch all season, Stillman has played only five games, in part because of the COVID-19 protocol, and Ian Mitchell hasn’t been able to stick.

It was tough enough throwing that mix together and hoping it would become cohesive, but the lapses gave up far too many odd-man rushes and Grade A shots to opponents, and there were plenty of areas to point fingers at: defensemen gambling on pinches or turning the puck over in their zone, forwards failing to support the blue liners on counterattacks.

With Monday’s 5-1 win, the Hawks improved from 4.11 goals allowed per game to 3.80. It’s still the second-worst rate in the league, but the Hawks have shown recently they can cut down on the high-danger chances that tormented Fleury and Lankinen.

Colliton said adding size and mobility to the defense eventually helped.

“Even if we’re giving up shots at times, the quality, we’ve been able to limit it,” Colliton said. “That’s not to say there’s not more work to do, but we’re making some progress.”

8. The Blackhawks have consistently said they’re inconsistent.

Toews on Oct. 24: “We’re not consistent enough with how we’re playing defensively and how hard we’re making it for teams to get in our zone and create scoring chances.”

Brandon Hagel on Oct. 29: “It’s just little stretches, not enough consistency.”

Fleury after Monday’s win: “We just have to keep working on little things, try to be consistent for 60 minutes every night.”

Stillman on Tuesday: “Sometimes it’s a bounce here or there, sometimes it’s a bit of a lapse in concentration, this, that or the other.”

The Hawks have had their share of costly blunders, but even small mistakes — for example, Alex DeBrincat’s stick getting caught in a player’s skate and setting up the winning power-play goal — have had big consequences.

Conversely, they’ve had plenty of near misses that could’ve made a major difference in their record.

That’s both sides of puck luck, but the Hawks have admitted that too often their level drops when bounces and calls don’t go their way.

Colliton said the players finally followed through for 60 minutes Monday once momentum tipped in their favor.

“If we do that, I think we’ll get paid off for it,” he said. “What we can’t do is slip back and be loose and gambling. We have to be solid and sharp and make teams work for what they create offensively and be ready to defend, and we feel we’ll score enough goals if that’s the case.”

9. Patrick Kane underscores the Blackhawks’ health watch.

Kane said during training camp he has been managing an undisclosed injury, and he missed 10 days while on the COVID-19 list.

“Feeling good,” Kane said after Monday’s game. “Had a little bit of symptoms to start my time out, but after a couple of days, I felt pretty good. Because I had symptoms and the rules and protocol, I had to be out 10 days.”

Despite missing four games, he leads the team with nine points (four goals, five assists). DeBrincat also has four goals, while Jones’ eight assists put him near Kane in points.

But Kane is Kane.

“Every shift, he’s a threat and someone you’ve got to worry about when you’re on the ice,” Colliton said. “Probably had a little bit of a slow start (to the season). But even the two games before he went on the COVID list, I thought he was trending the right way. He hadn’t gotten rewarded for it yet, but you could feel it was coming.

“For him to miss 10 days and step right in, that’s a pretty special player.”

10. The Blackhawks took a positive first step, but it can unravel quickly.

As great as Monday’s win was, the Senators reside near the bottom of the Atlantic Division.

Wednesday’s game against the Hurricanes will be a better gauge of the Hawks’ progress. The Hurricanes beat the Hawks 6-3 on Friday and were second in the league in goals per game (4.13) through Monday.

The St. Louis Blues were No. 1, and the Hawks held them to a power-play goal in a 1-0 loss Saturday.

After the Hurricanes, here’s the upcoming schedule:

On the road against the Winnipeg Jets, who give up almost as many goals per game (3.25) as they score (3.5).

At home versus the Nashville Predators, who owned the Hawks last season (7-0-1).

A rematch against the Penguins at the United Center.

And a home game against the Arizona Coyotes, the league’s only remaining winless team.

The Hawks will want to make the most of that homestand because they’re away for the next four games: Seattle, Edmonton, Vancouver and Calgary.

“The games at the beginning of the season where we’ve been good, we just haven’t gotten that key breakthrough or the opposition was able to score a big goal at a key time and took away our momentum and gave (it to) them,” Colliton said. “But that didn’t happen (Monday).

“It was really important for our group to be rewarded for doing the right things and playing hard.”

