Watch now: Tremont wrestlers finish 2nd at Class 1A State

BLOOMINGTON – The Tremont High School wrestling express rolled into the championship match of the Class 1A Dual Team State Tournament on Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena.

No. 2-ranked Yorkville Christian derailed the No. 7 Turks in the title match 48-24.

“We competed hard at this tournament. We competed hard all season,” Tremont coach TJ Williams said. “When you finish up second in the state in 1A, I’m OK with that.”

The Turks knocked off Elmhurst IC Catholic 39-34 in Friday’s quarterfinals before besting Harvard 41-28 in the semifinals.

“This is by far the farthest any of our teams have made it,” said 220-pounder John Rathbun. “We made history all four years of my high school career. It’s crazy to think we made it this far, and we have all these good guys that helped out.”

The match started at 145 and the Mustangs recorded two falls and a decision to forge ahead 15-0.

Tremont came storming back with narrow wins from Lucas Wendling at 170 and TJ Connor at 182 before falls from Cooper Wendling at 195 and Rathbun vaulted the Turks into an 18-15 lead.

Yorkville Christian won by forfeit at 285 and 106 before forfeiting to Tremont at 113 to place the tally at 27-24.

The Mustangs closed the Turks out with a fall at 120 and a major decision at 126.

“I’m just proud of these guys. They’ve come a long way,” Williams said. “These guys competed hard, and they’re all from Tremont. That’s what a coach’s job is to find kids who live in your town and develop them and groom them to be wrestlers on and off the mat. I can’t be more proud of these guys.”

Rathbun credited Williams for helping Tremont attain such heights.

“He’s a great coach, an awesome coach,” said Rathbun. “We definitely did our best. Everybody fought. They’re a good team, they really are.”

