Watch now: Prairie Central's Steidinger twins hoping to advance together to state wrestling

FAIRBURY — When Owen Steidinger is out on the wrestling mat, he said he can't make out his twin brother shouting instructions. However, everyone else in the building likely can hear Connor Steidinger loud and clear.

"I probably yell a little louder than the coaches do and get on him after the match," said Connor. "Whether he wins or loses I try to give him a few pointers, what he could be doing a little better."

Owen said he does the same thing during Connor's matches.

"I kind of yell at him a lot if he does something I don't like," said Owen, who is older by a minute, "but it doesn't happen often."

The Prairie Central High School juniors both walked away winners during last Saturday's Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Regional in helping the Hawks to the team title. Owen Steidinger captured the title at 170 pounds with Connor Steidinger prevailing at 195.

They will be trying to earn berths in the Individual State Tournament during the Class 1A Olympia Sectional on Friday and Saturday at Stanford. The top four in each weight class advance to Champaign on Feb. 17-19.

Connor Steidinger is ranked No. 9 in the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 1A rankings at 195. He has put together a 31-3 record, with one of those losses coming at 220.

Owen Steidinger has compiled a 29-10 mark. He won all three of his regional matches in less than a minute to take his first title of the season.

"Both of them are super athletic and super strong," said Prairie Central coach Scott Ziller. "We're learning to harness that. That's where Owen has been at the beginning and middle of the season, and we're trying best to use his strength."

The Steidingers sometimes wrestle each other during practice, which forces Ziller to be a referee in more ways than one.

"I've had to split them up a couple times," said Ziller. "The intensity is good. Generally there's a little animosity and that tends to be a good thing in wrestling matches. But a couple times it's boiled over, and I've had to send one out of the room or whatever. But it's nothing we can't deal with."

The Steidingers didn't grow up wanting to become wrestlers.

Connor said, at the urging of their mother, he went to junior high wrestling practice when he was in seventh grade. Owen Steidinger said he wasn't allowed to go because of poor grades.

"I didn't really want to (go), but I kind of liked it a little bit," said Connor. "I won my first wrestling match and have been in love with it ever since."

When Owen went out for wrestling the following season, he found what his brother was talking about. There was another benefit, too.

"My grades got better because of wrestling," he said.

The twins talk wrestling while at home, although both said Connor is more chatty about it than Owen.

But their twin bond is unbreakable when they get on the mats.

"I've heard stories if there is a twin brother on the same wrestling team as you, you're going to push more and more to do better than the other one and you're going to excel," said Connor. "That's pretty much what we've done. Because we didn't grow up wrestling when we were 3 or 4 years old, I would say we're ahead of some of the competition. We're blessed to be twins and to be able to wrestle together."

The Steidingers say they aren't carbon copies while competing. Owen said he is a more defensive wrestler, with Connor urging him to be "more aggressive instead of backing up and staying away."

While there was no Illinois High School Association state tourney because of the pandemic last year, Connor Steidinger qualified on the varsity for an IWCOA-sponsored state meet. Owen Steidinger placed fifth in the frosh-soph division.

Taking a trip to Champaign together this year is something the Steidingers are eager to see happen.

"Hopefully we'll both make state. Owen, unfortunately, has never made it to state," said Connor. "Every year he's gotten a really tough sectional. He does this year as well, so it's going to be a fight."

Whatever happens the next two weekends, the Steidingers' season won't be over. Prairie Central faces Ridgeview in the Class 1A Tremont Dual Team Sectional on Feb. 21 with the winner advancing to the Dual Team State at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on Feb. 25-26.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.