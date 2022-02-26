Watch now: Hamilton finishes 2nd at first Girls State Wrestling Tournament

BLOOMINGTON — Participating in Illinois’ first Girls State Wrestling Tournament in her first year of high school, El Paso-Gridley freshman Savannah Hamilton set a high standard Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Hamilton took home the second place medal at 140 pounds after a 6-2 championship match loss to junior Antonia Phillips of Alton.

“I’m really excited to be here,” Hamilton said. “This is a really big thing for me and my school. I’m the only female wrestler for my school right now. It was really good.”

Hamilton practiced with the EPG boys team and saw action on the junior varsity level. She did not face another girl until sectionals.

“The transition from wrestling guys to wrestling girls, it’s a different animal,” Titans coach Joe Cliffe said. “She made that adjustment really well. She made steady progress all year.”

Hamilton was behind 2-0 after one period and 5-0 after two before scoring her points in the third period.

“I thinks she wrestled really well,” said Cliffe. “She’s got a good future ahead of her. We’re looking for big things out of her.”

Hamilton was confident she could reach the championship match. She won three matches to get to the title bout, two by fall and one by a 4-2 decision.

“Not to be a little cocky, but yeah,” she said. “I have worked hard to be here.”

Hamilton plans to wrestle at a lower weight class next season.

“I’m planning on working out over the summer and dropping some weight,” said Hamilton. “Drop weight and gain muscle, that’s the plan. I’ll definitely try to get stronger from this because I know I can. All good things in the future.”

Hamilton finished with a 5-2 record with both losses coming to Phillips (23-3).

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

