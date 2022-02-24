Watch now: Girls wrestlers feel 'amazing' about chance to participate in first IHSA state tourney

NORMAL — Just the thought of competing in the first Illinois High School Association's Individual Girls State Wrestling Tournament leaves Pyper Wood almost speechless.

"To be part of it, I don't know how to explain it, it's amazing," said the Normal Community High School junior. "To be in the first group of girls to actually make it to a state tournament, it's mind boggling."

For Normal West junior Sammy Lehr, the journey to a girls state wrestling tournament is part of her family's story.

Lehr's mother, Margaret LeGates-Lehr, was the first female wrestler in the state for Libertyville High School from 1991-94.

"I only started wrestling in high school, but I've been around it my whole life," said Sammy Lehr. "Now to be able to see all these girls in it and to be able to be part of such a historic thing is exciting for me to be able to experience that."

Wood, who competes at 120 pounds, and Lehr (100) are among seven Pantagraph area girls who will take the mats at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington on Friday and Saturday when history is made.

Joining Wood and Lehr are NCHS junior Shelby Hailey (235), junior Josie Barham of Deer Creek-Mackinaw (120), GCMS freshman Avery Schlickman (130), sophomore Jordan Bicknell of Olympia (130) and El Paso-Gridley freshman Savannah Hamilton (140).

First-round matches are at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The championship matches in the 14 weight classes begin at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Hailey believes having a state tourney will draw more girls into the sport. Currently, NCHS has four girls wrestling this season.

"A lot of girls, when they think about wrestling, they're like it's just guys wrestling on top of each other," said Hailey. "But once you realize you don't have to wrestle guys and only have to wrestle girls, I think that will get more people joining. That makes me really happy because seeing the sectional there were so many girls there. I had no idea so many girls existed."

Lehr, who wrestled eight of her 19 matches this season against boys, sees having a separate girls state tournament will grow the sport.

"If more girls can see there are opportunities and something that is available as a competitive sport, I think maybe it will get more girls interested in trying wrestling in the future," she said.

The Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association has held a state tournament for the girls in the past. However, NCHS coach Trevor Kaufman said it didn't include the entire state.

Having the IHSA sanction a state tournament "is a long time coming for" the girls, according to Kaufman. There are 180 schools that entered girls in the state series in the inaugural year.

"Now they get their opportunity to show," said Kaufman. "I love they get the exposure and everything they deserve because they put in just as much work as the boys."

West coach Adam Richards said the Wildcats also had four girls on the team this season, but only Lehr wrestled in sectionals because of injuries. Richards "absolutely" sees this weekend as just the beginning for a rise in wrestling interest among girls.

"The fact that they see an opportunity to be successful on a bigger or grander stage, you watch now and see what's happening on the college level a lot of programs are starting to add programs (for women)," said Richards. "For them they see the opportunity there, too, to continue something they love to do beyond high school.

"Girls wrestling is starting to explode nationwide, and in Illinois we're going to see the same thing now that the girls have the same opportunity as the boys have."

While the NCHS girls wrestlers practice against the boys, Kaufman said they decided this year the girls would only wrestle in matches against other girls.

Wood, who has been wrestling since junior high, believes that helped.

"Because girls wrestling can be so much different than boys with just how our bodies are built and the center of gravity, it's been easier," she said. "I don't have to worry about my strength as much as my technique. It gives you a lot more practice and preparation for big events this year like state."

Hailey was out for about a month with a stress fracture in her foot before coming back for sectionals. She also has seen the benefits of not wrestling the boys.

"With girls it's mostly on top and guys always go for legs. Girls wrestle differently than guys," she said. "It's also body mass. Guys' muscles are naturally bigger. I could be wrestling a 7-foot guy and I'm 5-4. It's a little bit of a difference."

Wood began wrestling at Chiddix Junior High as a seventh grader. Even though this is her fifth season as a wrestler, she said her friends still question why she does it.

It's also a reason Wood hopes holding a state tournament gets more girls involved in the future.

"Wrestling has been a bit of a misunderstood sport," she said. "They don't understand cutting weight and rolling around on the floor with a bunch of guys."

Boys Dual Team State

Ridgeview-Lexington and Tremont are part of the Boys Dual Team State Tournament that also will be taking place Friday and Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena.

The Heart of Illinois Conference schools are in the Class 1A tourney and have quarterfinal matches Friday. Tremont meets Elmhurst Immaculate Conception at 5 p.m., while Ridgeview-Lexington faces Yorkville Christian at 7 p.m.

Semifinals are at 9 a.m. Saturday, with third-place and championship matches at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

