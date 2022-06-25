Watch now: El Paso-Gridley wrestling coach Joe Cliffe honored by national high school organization

EL PASO — Joe Cliffe has received many honors and been inducted into numerous Hall of Fames during his long career as a high school wrestling coach.

The award he received this week from the National High School Athletic Coaches Association was extra special for the 70-year-old Cliffe.

Cliffe, who retired as Prairie Central's head wrestling coach in 2011 before resurfacing as El Paso-Gridley's head coach eight years later, was the recipient of the Carey E. McDonald National Citation by the NHSACA during its Hall of Fame banquet in Des Moines, Iowa.

The NHSACA said "this award is given in those years when, in the opinion of the National Executive Committee, the Association has an opportunity to recognize those persons of national renown who have made a unique contribution to high school, amateur, or professional sports and/or the coaching profession…either as an individual or in a leadership role of a national organization or other group entity."

Cliffe has twice served as the NHSACA's president (2017, 2019) along with being the national chairman for wrestling from 2009-12.

"It means a lot to me because of the significance of it," said Cliffe. "Carey McDonald was one of the originators of the national association. It's the oldest national coaches organization designed for coaches, by coaches. He was instrumental in guiding the organization through some of the early stages fighting pro football when they wanted to start Friday night football games. He stood up to the NFL and convinced them it wasn't a very good idea to have Friday night football games when high school football had Friday nights."

McDonald served as NHSACA president from 1966-1967 and was the NHSACA executive director from 1973-1988.

"Being able to be recognized in his honor means a lot to me," said Cliffe.

Cliffe began his coaching career at Georgetown in 1979 before moving to Plano in 1982 and staying 14 years. He then went to Prairie Central before retiring in 2011, although he was Prairie Central Junior High's coach for the next eight years.

Then EPG made a call in 2019 seeing if Cliffe would be interested in coaching at the high school level again.

"The more we talked the less reasons I found to say no," said Cliffe. "I just went ahead and went for it."

Cliffe said he is retiring again and this time for good. He has submitted his resignation as EPG's head wrestling coach although he will "help in any way they need me to help as an assistant." He plans to spend plenty of time with his wife, Laurie, and spoil their six grandchildren.

Cliffe recorded a 557-264-11 dual-meet record in 36 years along with coaching 11 state champions, including Prairie Central's first in 160-pound Andy Hoselton in 2011. That was the year Prairie Central finished fourth in the Class 1A Dual-Team State Tournament.

High school wrestling has changed a lot since Cliffe began his coaching career.

"When you get them (now) they have some experience," he said. "There were a lot of times I would take kids, even as far back as 2000 at Prairie Central, as first-year freshmen and get them to the state level. Now you're getting kids when they have quite a bit of experience and you're guiding them along."

Cliffe is convinced high school wrestling is in a good place and is excited about the growth on the girls side. The first Illinois High School Association Girls State Tournament was held in February with EPG freshman Savannah Hamilton taking second place at 140.

"I see it growing hugely," said Cliffe. "I was at a conference in Stillwater, Oklahoma, a couple weeks ago and some states talked where they were. Illinois is probably five years ahead of states like New York.

"A lot of that has to do with the groundwork the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials (Association) has done to get it established. We had a girls state tournament far back as 2017."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.