Watch now: Bloomington's Jack Weltha earns 2A state championship at 220 pounds

CHAMPAIGN — Falling behind 3-0 to an undefeated wrestler, a supreme challenge became even tougher for Bloomington High School’s Jack Weltha on Saturday at the State Farm Center.

Summoning the aggression he deemed critical for success, Weltha rallied for a tie through three periods and recorded an overtime takedown to defeat Waterloo’s Jordan Sommers 5-3 for the Class 2A 220-pound state championship.

“It feels awesome. I’m still in shock,” Weltha said. “I knew this was going to be the toughest match I ever wrestled in my entire life.”

The second-ranked Weltha, who capped his senior season with a 35-3 record, had suffered two of those losses to Sommers by 6-5 and 8-5 margins.

“The two previous times I didn’t take shots. I knew in this match I had to,” said Weltha. “Down 3-0, I had to turn it up a notch. I knew it was going to be a dogfight.

"He’s a super tough opponent and a great kid. This has been a goal ever since sophomore year when I lost in the blood round. It doesn’t feel good to lose. It feels great ending on a win.”

After having his hand raised, Weltha sprinted up the State Farm Center stairs to greet his family and friends.

“I had to go up there and give my Dad (Paul) a big hug,” said Weltha, who will play football at Truman State.

The top-ranked 2A wrestler at 220, Sommers dropped to 43-1.

Dwight’s Dillon Sarff tested top-ranked Maddux Blakely of Dakota before dropping a 10-6 verdict in the 1A championship match at 138.

“It was a good match, for sure. I left it all out there. That’s what I wanted to do,” Sarff said. “I just wanted to get to the finals and hopefully win it. But it is what it is now.”

Ranked fifth, Sarff closed with a 31-6 record. Blakely moved to 41-2.

Hunter Otto of University High and Bloomington’s Carson Nishida and Anthony Curry wrapped up their seasons on a high note with wins in fifth-place matches.

Otto (32-3) pinned Polo’s Daniel Engel in 5:23 in the 1A 285-pound class.

“It’s pretty sweet. I’ve been working for it since junior high for the last seven years and I’m finally here. I wanted to do my best and I feel like I did that,” Otto said. “I just stuck to the basics and didn’t do anything too risky. I stayed in my position and wrestled how I wanted to.”

At 120 in 2A, Nishida (36-8) held on to edge Galesburg’s Gauge Shipp 5-4 for fifth.

“I slipped up and gave him a reversal. I wasn’t too fond of myself for that. Other than that we battled. I was dying. He was dying. It’s whoever wanted it more and I did,” Nishida said. “Everyone hopes for first here, but everyone is challenging for that same spot so you’ve got to come prepared. I really wrestled my butt off and did my best in the wrestle-backs.”

Curry (35-10) took fifth place by a 3-2 margin over Alex Jackson of Thornton Fractional North.

“I’m proud of myself. I haven’t placed in state since my eighth grade year,” Curry said. “I go home with something.”

Jackson had nipped Curry 4-2 in the quarterfinals.

“I knew I needed that back,” Curry said. “I had to be aggressive. The last match I waited too long to start pushing my pace. I kept the pressure on and kept driving him out.”

Placing fourth after losses in 1A third-place matches were twin brothers Lucas Wendling (170) and Cooper Wendling (195) of Tremont and Olympia’s Dylan Eimer (106).

“I came out here trying to do my best. I may not have done my best in the third-place match, but I’m glad I got some hardware,” said Eimer, who lost 9-0 to Anna-Jonesboro’s Drew Sadler. “I really felt I could do it. I knew I could definitely get here.”

Lucas Wendling (40-4) dropped a 4-2 decision to Canton’s Joseph Norton.

“We’ve battled for three weeks now. He won in regionals, and I won in sectionals,” Wendling said. “We worked for the top, but we had a hard loss last night. I knew I couldn’t stop there. I wanted third, but I thought I gave 110 percent so I’ll take it.”

Cooper Wendling is 33-5 after a 7-6 defeat to Coal City’s Ashton Harvey.

Taking home sixth-place medals were Prairie Central’s Connor Steidinger at 195 and LeRoy’s Tyson Brent at 170.

“I’m a little disappointed with a few of the matches this year, but overall I would say I had a pretty good season,” said Steidinger. “I was a little bit better than the rankings said I would be.”

Steidinger lost by fall to Drew Mensendike of Lena-Winslow in 3:03 for fifth. Fulton’s Zane Pannell pinned Brent in 5:16.

+7 
Dylan Eimer, Olympia

Eimer

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

