Watch now: Bloomington senior wrestling trio ranked in top five heading into regional

BLOOMINGTON — Anthony Curry played linebacker next to Jack Weltha on Bloomington High School's football team. While Curry didn't get hit by Weltha for four years on the gridiron, it's been a different story in the school's wrestling room.

"That's a big boy. As you can see. I need some ice for him sometimes," said Curry, who had ice wrapped around his left shoulder earlier this week. "That's my everyday practice partner. It makes me better, though. That extra 20-30 pounds (of Weltha's), it has to push you. But you have to push him."

There is plenty of pushing going around the Purple Raiders' squad, led by a senior trio that is ranked in the top five in their respective Class 2A weight divisions heading into Saturday's Mahomet-Seymour Regional.

Weltha, who recently committed to Division II Truman State for football, is ranked No. 2 at 220 pounds. Carson Nishida comes in No. 3 at 120 while Curry ranks No. 5 at 195.

The goal is a trip to the Individual State Tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Feb. 17-19.

Nishida knows all about that atmosphere. He placed third as a sophomore at 106 pounds in the Class 2A state tourney in 2020. Last year's tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

"My semifinal match I had cold sweats super bad. I was so nervous," said Nishida. "It's a different crowd, for sure. I can't even imagine the finals, but I know I want to imagine it, for sure."

Weltha also was a state qualifier at 195 two years ago. While Curry and Nishida are looking to wrestle in college, this will be Weltha's last go-around in the sport before concentrating solely on football.

"I don't look at it as pressure. I just go out to wrestle," said Weltha, who is 25-2 this season. "Pressure is going to cause a lot of other things that aren't necessary. I'm just going to go out and wrestle and do my thing."

Weltha and Curry are trying to get their names on a board that highlights BHS wrestlers who finish in the top six at state.

"That's what you work your whole four years for," said Curry.

The Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association held its own state tournament last spring. Curry qualified for that, but wants to experience the thrill of advancing to Champaign.

"Last year I was undefeated going into the state series. This year I've had a couple ups and downs," said Curry, who has posted a 25-6 record with the highlight a second-place finish at the Granite City Invitational. "I've been winning a lot and the close matches I have been losing. I've honed in on that."

Curry definitely wants to play football in college and is open to doing wrestling, also. But his focus this week is Mahomet-Seymour's Mateo Casillas, who is ranked No. 2 in the state and beaten Curry three times this season.

"We have a little competition," said Curry. "I'm definitely up there with him ... I'm not going there to lose."

Weltha said he and Curry have been wrestling partners for the six to seven years. Both have benefitted from the experience.

"He gets me in different moves and different funky positions, and I do the same for him," said Weltha. "It's good."

Weltha has wrestling in his genes. His father, Paul, is a member of the Iowa High School Athletic Association's Wrestling Hall of Fame after being a two-time state heavyweight champion at Ames High School before winning a national junior college title at Iowa Central Community College.

A 6-5 loss to Waterloo's Jordan Sommers, who is undefeated and ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, at the Bethalto Civic Memorial Invitational has Jack Weltha's attention "all the time." They could be headed for a rematch at next weekend's Mahomet-Seymour Sectional.

"I have regional this weekend. That's the No. 1 thing on my mind," said Weltha. "There's no pressure at all. It's just me going out and wrestling and doing my best."

Nishida has compiled an impressive 30-4 record this season, including three titles. BHS didn't compete in the Big 12 Conference Tournament because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

"I push myself every single day to be better," he said. "I trust my practicing and trust my coaching."

Nishida believes the key for him going forward the rest of the season is to stay attacking and don't stop moving his feet.

Playing defense has been more of Nishida's style during his high school career and it is something he's "kind of been breaking out of it."

"I've noticed that when I'm on the attack more things go in my favor a lot more," said Nishida. "Every time in those matches when I hit defense for a second they pick up on it."

Nishida echoed the comments of wrestlers across the state when he said he "almost feels lucky" to have the state series about to begin.

A year ago at this time, the shortened wrestling season hadn't even started. When it finally did, getting to Champaign wasn't even a consideration.

Nishida remembers his BHS training partner, 2019 Class 2A state champion Chad Bellis, moved to Iowa so he could compete. Bellis is now a Division I wrestler at Appalachian State.

"I was happy for him. You have to do what you have to do. He was trying to go to college," said Nishida. "It (going to state) is what we work for every year. But you have to get there first. You just have to wrestle. I know I can get there."

