Savion Haywood eager to help others become a state champion as Bloomington's new wrestling coach

BLOOMINGTON — Getting atop the podium at the state wrestling tournament was a thrill for Savion Haywood. He won the Class 2A championship at 132 pounds as a Bloomington High School senior in 2018.

When Haywood found helping someone else do the same thing was just as fulfilling, he knew his future ambition.

Haywood has been named BHS' head wrestling coach. He succeeds the retiring Mark Gardner and becomes the sixth coach in BHS history which stretches back to 1953.

"This is something that I'm very passionate about. This is where my heart is at," said Haywood. "This program has given me so many opportunities. Just to give that back to a program that gave so much to me means the world to me."

Haywood wrestled for a year at Old Dominion before transferring to Southern Illinois Edwardsville. A heavy academic load at SIUE led him to giving up his career, but he kept in the sport by serving as a volunteer coach at Belleville West High School.

It was at Belleville West where Haywood said he found his calling as a coach.

Josh Koderhandt went 43-0 and won the Class 3A state title at 120 pounds for the Maroons. Haywood worked with extensively with Koderhandt.

"Not that I personally led him to his state championship, but just to be a part of it and see him achieve a goal he's dreamed of for so long and being around that raw emotion just touched my heart so much," said Haywood. "Right then and there, I knew I had a love for getting kids to realize how much potential they have and it is possible to get to that state tournament and get to that podium and get that state championship."

Koderhandt, who now wrestles at the Naval Academy, gave much of the credit to Haywood.

“(Haywood) would come in three to four times a week and practice with me and we went hard every time," Koderhandt told the Belleville News-Democrat. "It was good to finally get someone who can beat me in practice. Sharing that and a state title with him brought us close together and he’ll be one of my best friends for life.”

Haywood came back to Bloomington and served as Gardner's assistant coach last season. Those same feelings as with Koderhandt ran over Haywood again when Jack Weltha won the Class 2A 220-pound title in February.

"You've gone through that long season with them and see how much work they put in," said Haywood. "Just to see that pay off for them means a lot."

Haywood is employed as a personal strength and conditioning trainer at Four Seasons Health Club as well as being a student monitor at Bloomington Junior High.

Even though Haywood may be only 22 years old, BHS athletic director Tony Bauman is confident the Raiders found the right guy to replace Gardner, a Hall of Fame coach who took over in 1992.

"He brings in a wealth of personal wrestling knowledge and experience that will be invaluable to our program and our student-athletes," said Bauman. "As an alumni of both our school and wrestling program, he is very aware of the rich history and strong reputation of our wrestling program — not only in the Big 12 Conference, but throughout the state.

"I believe that his passion, energy, and vision will not only sustain but continue to build upon the level of excellence associated with our wrestling program."

Following in Gardner's footsteps is "a very big legacy," said Haywood.

"He's shown so many kids so much compassion for the sport and themselves as young men in general," said Haywood. "He showed me how to be a young man, and I hope to do the same."

Haywood is the only BHS wrestler to become a four-time state medalist. He is among four Raiders to win state titles along with John Ridgeway, Seth Livingston and Weltha.

Being only a couple years older than his wrestlers may help Haywood relate more easily to them, especially going through some of the same things not that long ago.

However, Haywood also realizes being the head coach is different.

"The line has to be drawn a little bit. You can be friendly, but not friends," he said. "But last year I was a very authoritative figure for them. There will be a little bit of difference how my demeanor will be as an assistant coach versus being a head coach."