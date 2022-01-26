Normal West wrestlers claim Big 12 title and 8 more things to know about area sports

The Normal West High School wrestling team could be getting better, and the Wildcats have fared quite well already.

“We have a couple kids trying to get healthy who have been out a little while now,” West coach Adam Richards said. “Their release dates are really close to the regional date. If that happens, it’s really going to help us.”

The Wildcats, who earlier claimed the Intercity championship, added the Big 12 Conference Tournament crown last Saturday at Peoria.

“We thought we had the upper hand,” said junior 132-pounder Austin Johnston. “We’ve been putting in the hours in the practice room every day. Everybody is drilling hard. I feel like we are going to take at least three of four people to state. We’re a solid team.”

That solid team amassed 184.5 points in the Big 12 meet with Champaign Centennial in second at 131.5 and Normal Community third at 122.5. Bloomington did not participate because of COVID-19 protocols.

Johnston was among five West wrestlers who won individual conference titles. Also taking firsts were junior Froylan Racey (126), junior Cody Sears (138), senior Kepi Guthier (170) and junior Brock Leenerman (182).

“It’s the way we drill at practice, what we do on and off the mat, getting our mind right for every tournament or meet,” Sears said of the team’s success. That (Big 12) was one of our goals. We have a goal every weekend to get first and bring home gold. That’s just one of them.”

A junior, Racey placed second at 113 pounds last season at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association State Tournament. The Illinois High School Association did not hold a postseason series because of the pandemic.

“He’ got a lot of ability. He’s a tough kid,” Richards said. “He’s been at 120 all year and we moved up to 126 recently. He’s one of those kids you feel really good about the way they’re wrestling to move them up and handle the extra weight and still do really well.”

Racey has a 29-3 season record, while Johnston is 28-5 and Sears 20-13.

“He wrestled varsity as a freshman and was out with injury last year. He’s starting to get back into rhythm. He had a tough (Big 12) bracket and had a couple good wins against kids that are pretty tough,” said Richards of Sears. “Austin really takes on a leadership role with our team. He never seems to get tired. He just grinds matches out. His pace tends to wear a lot of kids down.”

Guither sports a 24-11 record while Leenerman, a Pantagraph All-Area selection at linebacker in football, is 14-2.

“Kepi has worked so hard the last four years, and it’s paying off,” Richards said. “Brock, athletically, he’s got it. He’s another kid who has a gas tank we can trust. He can go deep into matches and just keep firing.”

West also received second-place finishes from Dylan McGrew at 113, Matt Bicknell at 120 and Xavier Edwards at 152.

NCHS had Big 12 champions in Cole Gentsch (113), Brayden Kull (145) and Cooper Caraway (195) and runners-up in Caden Correll (106) and Mitchell Mosbach (160).

LeRoy/Tri-Valley first at invite

The LeRoy/Tri-Valley wrestling cooperative won the team championship of its own Randy Bowman Invitational last weekend with 190 points. Ridgeview-Lexington was second in the 18-team field with 173.

Area champions were Danny Tay (113) and Gage Kelly (285) of Ridgeview-Lexington, LeRoy/Tri-Valley's Ethan Conaty (152) and Tyson Brent (170), El Paso-Gridley's Dax Gentes (145) and Samuel Edwards of Dwight (220).

Gentes improved his season record to 35-2, while Brent is undefeated in 22 matches.

Worthy opponent

When the Normal Community girls basketball team lost a game to a Pekin cancellation, the Iron posted a request for a replacement opponent on the IHSA web site.

The response from Incarnate Word Academy of St. Louis led to a favorable experience, even if it did result in an NCHS loss last Friday.

“They were headed to Chicago for what they were hoping would be a two-game trip. But they found out they were only getting one game,” Iron coach Dave Feeney said. “It really worked out. We were not only thrilled to get the game, but we got it at our place.”

Ranked 11th nationally, Incarnate Word zoomed out to a 22-point lead before NCHS whittled that deficit all the way down to one before falling 62-53.

“We got in a hole early. The level and pace of play, I don’t know if we were accustomed to,” said Feeney. “We showed so much perseverance and toughness to come back against that level of talent, I hope our kids take a lot away from that. I think they realize we could be a very tough out (in the postseason).”

The Iron are 19-4 and led by the 11.2 points per game of Olivia Corson. Karleigh Creasey adds 10.4, Giana Rawlings 9.4 and Sophie Feeney 7.3.

NCHS has six players hitting at least 34 percent from 3-point range and receive crucial defensive play from Lauren Hlava while giving up just 38.3 points per game..

“Lauren is a guard who is consistently asked to defend the other team’s post threat,” Feeney said. “Lauren’s ability to defend bigger players has been key to our defensive success.”

Multi-talented Ince

Another NCHS contributor is sophomore Ali Ince, who scored 12 against Incarnate Word and a team-high 16 in a recent win over Moline.

Ince is better known as one of the top track middle distance runners in the state. As a freshman, she won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs and came from well behind on the anchor leg of the 1,600 relay to bring home another first place.

After the Incarnate Word game, Feeney told Ince she was excused from a Saturday morning practice because she was participating in an elite indoor track meet later that day in the Chicago area.

Ince not only practiced with her teammates in the morning, she won the 1,600 at the Misfits Invitational.

“Ali is an elite track runner but also an elite basketball player,” said Feeney. “Her humility and team attitude is just incredible.”

Big win for Prairie Central

The Prairie Central boys knocked off state-ranked Monticello, 65-61, on Tuesday in Fairbury to improve to 17-4 overall and 4-1 in the Illini Prairie Conference.

“I was very proud of my guys for sticking with it and making enough good plays down the stretch to get the victory,” Hawks coach Darin Bazzell said. “We overcame a few mental errors and turnovers at the end, and that is a sign of maturing for our young team. Our rebounding was a difference. Our defense made things tough on them limiting open looks.”

Tyler Curl paced Prairie Central with 17 points, Dylan Bazzell added 13, Camden Palmore 12 and Drew Haberkorn 11. Haberkorn’s 10 rebounds helped the Hawks to a 32-20 margin on the boards.

Monticello is 4-1 in the Illini Prairie as well. PBL and St. Joseph-Ogden also have one conference loss.

Poll positioning

The NCHS and El Paso-Gridley boys each moved up one spot in this week's Associated Press state rankings. The Ironmen went from No. 6 to No. 5 in Class 4A and EPG rose from eighth to seventh in 2A.

The NCHS girls dropped one spot from No. 7 to No. 8 in 4A, while Lincoln slipped two places from seventh to ninth in 3A. Fieldcrest stayed at No. 7 in 2A.

Also receiving votes in 2A were the Clinton girls and the Prairie Central boys.

Shootout in Maroa

The Illini Prairie will square off against the Sangamo Conference in the boys basketball O’Shea Builders Shootout on Feb. 5 in Maroa.

Olympia will face North Mac at 2:30 p.m. and Central Catholic plays Macon Meridian at 4 p.m. at Maroa-Forsyth Middle School.

Pontiac meets Auburn at 10:30 a.m. and Prairie Central takes on the hosts in a 7:30 p.m. contest at Maroa-Forsyth High School.

Froebe reaches 1,000

Lincoln standout Kloe Froebe reached the 1,000-point career milestone recently. While that achievement is usually reserved for seniors, Froebe is just a sophomore.

Froebe already has received scholarship offers from several Division I programs, including Illinois State.

Vigna honored

Dwight’s Brooke Vigna was selected to the Tri-County Conference All-Tournament team. Vigna averaged 13 points and 15 rebounds during the tournament.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

