Caden Correll has gone from undersized to overwhelming.

Normal Community High School’s Correll has settled in and grown into the 106-pound weight class as a sophomore and carries a spotless 44-0 record into the Class 3A NCHS Sectional on Friday and Saturday.

“I knew I was going to be all right,” Correll said of winning 29 at 113 and advancing to sectionals as a freshman. “The technique is there. That’s what matters.”

Correll wrestled at 106 as a freshman during the regular season but bumped up to 113 for the state tournament series when teammate Cole Gentsch went down to 106.

This season, Gentsch is comfortably at 113 and Correll isn’t giving up pounds at 106.

“Last year he was very underweight, like 97 pounds,” NCHS coach Trevor Kaufman said of Correll. “The size difference was very evident. Sometimes he was 20 pounds less (than his opponent). This year he is up to full weight and really showing everybody what we already knew.”

Correll is a takedown machine who has more than doubled the previous school record for takedowns in a season of 140.

“I’m on my feet and aggressive. In my eyes, takedowns wins matches,” said Correll. “If I can take anyone down, I’m going to win all my matches.”

In dual meets where the Ironmen receive six points for a pin and five for a technical fall, Correll will go for the pin before his lead reaches 15 points and the match is stopped.

The added weight also has made Correll, who is ranked fourth in the state and 20th nationally, more effective in getting off the bottom.

“He’s super quick, good on his feet and very technical as well,” Kaufman said. “Last year he struggled on the bottom because he was 97 pounds. This year I don’t think he’s been held down. He really focused on improving that. On his feet, there aren’t many can take him down.”

Correll and Gentsch, a sectional qualifier with a 43-3 record, are paired up for 90 percent of Ironmen practice sessions.

“They’re good for each other,” said Kaufman. “They’re intense with each other. They hate to lose and they’re both tough to where it takes a lot for any of them to get a takedown. I think that’s why they’re so competitive outside the room (in matches).”

NCHS has two other regional champions in Mitchell Mosbach at 160 and Cooper Caraway at 220. Zion Crawford was third at regionals to qualify for sectionals at 285.

Mosbach is a senior who has improved significantly from an 8-18 record as a freshman to his current 35-11.

“Mitchell has come on strong. He outworks most of his opponents. He’s a grinder,” Kaufman said. “He avenged two losses in the regionals to win as a three seed.”

“It gets you ready to go, puts a chip on your shoulder,” said Mosbach of his regional success. “It gives you that extra boost on the mat practicing. I’m ready to roll around and have fun.”

Also a Pantagraph All-Area football player, Caraway is seeking a second straight trip to the State Tournament. The junior boasts a 41-6 record.

“In the (regional) semifinals he pins the No. 3 ranked kid in the state (Yorkville’s Ben Alvarez),” said Kaufman. “He’s wrestling really well right now. He’s a real tough kid. He’s beat quite a few state ranked and returning state placers. It’s prepared him better for what he going through right now and state in general.”

Caraway’s losses have all come to ranked Illinois or Iowa wrestlers.

“I took some losses beginning of the season. That made me change my mindset going forward,” Caraway said. “My confidence took a little bit of a hit. Getting a win like that (over Alvarez), especially in the postseason, it does boost my confidence and puts me in a better spot when matches get tougher.”

In other regionals

Normal West had four champions in the 2A Mahomet-Seymour Regional in Froylan Racey (120), Austin Johnston (126), Evan Willock (132) and Brock Leenerman (170). Bloomington had three with Tyler Barlow winning at 106, Dylan Watts at 138 and Maddox Kirts at 160.

West and BHS qualifiers will compete in the Highland Sectional.

Lincoln’s Dawson McConnell also is headed to Highland after winning the Glenwood Regional title at 160.

In Class 1A, LeRoy won the team crown at its own regional behind weight class winners Brady Mouser (106), Connor Lyons (145), Ethan Conaty (160) and Jacob Bischoff (220).

El Paso-Gridley was the team champion at the Pontiac Regional and received first-place finishes from Tyler Roth at 138, Dax Gentes at 160, Ethan Whitman at 170 and Cody Langland at 182.

Other area champions at Pontiac were Tremont’s Konnor Martin (113), Payton Murphy (120), Bowden Delaney (126) and Mason Mark (132); Carson Maxey (145), Aiden Sancken (195) and Aydin Cornell (285) of GCMS; Eureka’s Derrick Wiles (152), University High’s Isaiah Im (220) and Pontiac’s Aidan Scholwin (106).

Qualifiers from LeRoy and Pontiac will be part of the brackets at the Clinton Sectional.

At Braidwood, Dylan Crouch of Dwight earned a spot at the Coal City Sectional by taking the title at 120.

