BLOOMINGTON — LeRoy will participate in the Boys Dual Team State Wrestling Tournament while seven area competitors are set for the Girls State Wrestling Tournament as both events begin Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.

LeRoy meets Coal City in a Class 1A quarterfinal match at 7 p.m. Friday. The winners advances to Saturday's 11 a.m. semifinal against Lena-Winslow or Canton with the championship match at 6 p.m.

Defending champions Yorkville Christian (1A), Joliet Catholic (2A) and Chicago Mount Carmel (3A) are all in their respective quarterfinals.

The girls begin with first-round matches at 9 a.m. Friday followed by quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Semifinals are at 9 a.m. Saturday with the championship matches beginning at 2 p.m.

El Paso-Gridley's Savannah Hamilton finished as the 140-pound runner-up in last year's first girls state tournament. The sophomore has returned in the 130 class.

Normal West is represented by seniors Sammy Lehr (100) and Angel Bateson (105) while University High has junior Allison Kroesch (115). Other area wrestlers are LeRoy freshman Jaelyn Brumfield (115), GCMS sophomore Avery Schlickman (130) and Olympia junior Jordan Bicknell (145).

