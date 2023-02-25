BLOOMINGTON — El Paso-Gridley High School sisters Valerie and Savannah Hamilton shared a special time together at the Girls State Wrestling Tournament.

They weren't quite sure it was going to happen, though.

Valerie Hamilton was suspended by the Illinois High School Association after winning the sectional two weeks ago and appealed her eligibility. She was still waiting for a decision a day before Friday's start of the two-day state tourney at Grossinger Motors Arena.

"We were at the food pantry when it happened. My dad (Michael) went out to take the call, and he comes back in with his hands up in the air," said the El Paso-Gridley High School junior. "He was like, 'We got in!' He started crying, and I've never seen him cry and I'm starting to cry. It was pretty emotional."

The Hamiltons each placed second during Saturday's championship matches.

Valerie Hamilton was leading with a minute left before Batavia's Sydney Perry rallied for a 7-4 victory in the 145-pound division. Homewood-Flossmoor's Attalia Watson-Castro downed Savannah Hamilton, 9-3, at 130.

"It's pretty cool me and her made it to the state finals together," said Valerie Hamilton. "I'm pretty happy with that."

Savannah Hamilton was fighting back tears after finishing second for the second straight year.

"I just didn't feel like I wrestled my best. I know I can get better," she said. "I thought I could do better this year."

Valerie Hamilton competes in tournaments against college-age wrestlers, which was ruled a violation of IHSA by-laws. She is the No. 1 Team USA and 138-pound wrestler in the country and wrestled up for the state series.

The IHSA Board of Directors ruled her eligible during a virtual hearing Thursday.

"The Board ruled the student-athlete from El Paso-Gridley eligible based upon their perception that the current by-law contains ambiguous language when it references competition against collegiate athletes in a team setting vs. an individual setting," said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. "It is the Board’s belief that high school athletes should not be competing against collegiate athletes during the high school season and the Board has begun a process of developing a plan to propose changes to the current by-law language prior to the next IHSA legislative process in the fall of 2023. They believe that these proposed changes will create greater clarity for our schools.”

Valerie Hamilton, who came in 6-0 against high school competition, was leading 4-2 before Perry made a comeback. Perry also was suspended by the IHSA for wrestling in a tournament two weeks ago in Sweden, but was granted eligibility Thursday along with Hamilton.

"I tried my best. She obviously did better than me. She had great position. She got in twice, and that's really it," said Hamilton. "I'm not really happy with second, but I'm definitely happy I got the competition and was allowed to have the competition from everyone."

EPG head coach Zachary Zvonar was pleased Valerie Hamilton was allowed to compete.

"It's always good to watch Val wrestle. She's a very talented athlete," he said. "At the end of the day you have to defend the leg attacks. That was the big thing. We gave up that single and couldn't get a leg on time."

Savannah Hamilton was second at 140 last year in the inaugural girls state tourney. She vowed at that time to cut some weight and Zvonar said running track and cross country helped her achieve that along with becoming more fit.

"She absolutely had a fantastic year," said Zvonar, as the younger Hamilton finished with a 21-11 record. "All her matches were against young men, hence her record having some of the losses compared to some of the other girls who had perfect records. She had a beautiful season and it was a wonderful ride."

This might be the Hamiltons' only year together at state. While Savannah plans to wrestle for EPG next season, Valerie intends to continue wrestling during the high school season against older competition to prepare her for college.

If that comes in conflict with an amended IHSA by-law, Valerie Hamilton is fine with that.

The sisters will never forget the last two days cheering for each other.

"One day we'll just laugh at it. Right now it's pretty depressing," said Valerie Hamilton of both finishing second. "But it's OK."

Photos: State finals for IHSA Girls Indivual State Wrestling