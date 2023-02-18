CHAMPAIGN – The 2022 Class 1A state champion at 152 pounds, Port Byron Riverdale’s Collin Altensey appeared ready to add a 160 title while steamrolling through his first three State Tournament matches with technical fall wins by a combined score of 47-1.

El Paso-Gridley’s Dax Gentes, however, was having none of it.

“New year, new me, new him,” said Gentes after dominating Altensey from the first whistle and completing an 11-3 victory to claim the 160 state championship Saturday at State Farm Center.

“I knew the state championship last year means nothing,” Gentes said. “You’ve got to come here and still wrestle your hardest and prove it. I knew I wanted it more. I just went out there with the love and support of my family and just pushed through and kept wrestling as hard as I could.”

Gentes finished his senior season at 52-1. Altensey dropped to 53-2.

Two first-period near falls gave Gentes an 8-0 lead.

“I just knew I had to scramble and wrestle my best. I couldn’t back down,” said Gentes. “I had to wrestle my match and not fall into any of his traps. I pushed through and kept wrestling as hard as I could.”

Still holding an 8-0 advantage in the second period, Gentes was down on the mat, needing assistance from athletic trainers.

“My knee got trapped between his leg and the mat and it popped,” he said. “I knew right there it went out of socket. Luckily the trainer said it came back into place and I was ready to go. I wasn’t going to let it stop me if it was out of place.”

Staying aggressive, Gentes built his margin to 11-0 before allowing three late points.

“I knew I needed to go big or go home. I knew I had to score points,” said Gentes. “I know he likes to tilt. He racks up points fast. I needed to get that lead right out of the gate.”

Pantagraph area wrestlers bringing home fifth place medals were Dylan Watts of Bloomington (2A 138), Normal Community’s Caden Correll (3A 106), Payton Murphy of Tremont (1A 120) and GCMS’ Aiden Sancken (1A 195).

Watts used a second period escape to claim a 1-0 win over Mattoon’s Ben Capitosti in his fifth-place match.

“I worked really hard. It just feels great,” Watts said. “I thank my family and friends who pushed me to be here. I’m truly blessed.”

Watts hung on to Capitosti the entire third period, preventing a tying escape.

“It was really tough to hang on to those legs,” said Watts. “I wanted to let go but I knew I had a short time so I held on for dear life.”

Correll’s fifth-place bout was a rematch of the sectional championship. Correll edged Plainfield North’s Maddox Garbis in overtime for the second straight week. The margin was 5-3 last week and 3-1 on Saturday.

“Good tournament. I came in with a lot of nerves and that showed in a couple matches. I wasn’t as offensive as I wanted to be,” said Correll, whose finished his sophomore season at 51-2.

“There’s a little disappointment. I feel like I should have done better. But placing, that was the goal from the start of the season and I’m still happy with that.”

Sancken downed Chris Peura of Seneca 8-6 to close his season at 35-6.

“It feels amazing with all the hard work during practice. These really tough matches I’ve had all season really starts to pay off,” said Sancken. “Coach told me always stay in good position. I didn’t do an amazing job, but in the end it was good enough.”

Murphy (40-4) prevailed in his final match 8-1 over Decatur Lutheran’s Garrett VerHeecke for fifth.

“This is my first time placing. Coming off injury from last year and not able to participate, to come back and be on the podium is all I could ask for,” Murphy said. “I had some ups and downs. But I came out with a win in my last match.”

Finishing sixth were Normal West’s Evan Willock (2A 132), NCHS’ Cooper Caraway (3A 220) and Jacob Bischoff of LeRoy (1A 220).

A junior, Willock led Oak Forest’s Caden Musselman 2-0 after one period but ended at 39-7 after losing by fall in 3:11.

“I’m pretty excited. I came in not really ranked or anything,” Willock said. “I decided to wrestle hard and see what happens and it worked out well, I guess. It’s a taste really. I would say it’s pretty good motivation.”

Caraway broke his right hand in a freak accident Saturday morning but still downed Owen McGrory of Libertyville 6-3 in a wrestle-back to earn all-state status before defaulting his final two matches.

“Warming up this morning my hand hit the mat a little funny and broke a bunch of stuff in my hand,” said Caraway, whose season ended at 46-10. “I wrestled my blood round match as best I could and came away with a win. After that, to wrestle at a high level the rest of the day I don’t think I would have been able to.”

Bischoff earned all-state honors in his first year of high school wrestling. He dropped a 4-3 fifth-place bout to Macomb’s Ethan Ladd. Bischoff capped his junior year with a 42-11 ledger.

“It feels good to at least place and get my name on the wall (at LeRoy),” Bischoff said. “I would like to do better. I’ve just got to keep working.”

Photos: State Wrestling finals