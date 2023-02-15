CHAMPAIGN — Having reconstructive surgery on both his knees has allowed Bloomington High School’s Maddox Kirts to put his best foot forward on the wrestling mat.

“My freshman and sophomore years I was injured. My knee kept coming out of socket,” said Kirts. “I had MPFL (medial patellofemoral ligament) reconstruction on the tendon that holds the kneecap in place.”

As a junior, Kirts has returned to health and earned a Class 2A sectional championship at 160 pounds and a spot in the State Tournament, which begins Thursday at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

“It was pretty tough,” Kirts said. “But I pushed through it and I’m here now.”

Kirts has a 35-6 record and will tangle with Dunlap’s Nick Mueller (40-7) in his first match.

“Physically, he was just uncomfortable in certain positions. Some of that was a little mental, knowing he had knee surgery,” BHS coach Savion Haywood said. “He’s put that behind him. He’s wrestled phenomenally well, especially pinning his way through the sectional, which not a lot of people are able to do.”

Haywood calls Kirts “hard to wrestle. He’s very unorthodox. He’s comfortable in positions normal wrestlers aren’t comfortable in. He’s able to flip his hips in positions that turn it into his favor instead of having the other wrestler being in that advantageous position.”

Kirts plans a strategy of aggressiveness in Champaign.

“My goal is to push the pressure and make people tired by the second period to win matches and try to bring home a state title,” he said.

BHS’ other sectional champion is senior 138-pounder Dylan Watts, who is 31-6 and meets Geneseo’s Malaki Jackson (25-12) in the opening round.

“I lost last year in the consolation round (of sectionals). That really pushed me to better myself and want it more,” said Watts. “It drove me to go to state.

"It gives me a big opportunity to win a state title this year, and that’s what I’m going for. I’m thankful I was pushed by my coaches at sectionals to be able to get first.”

Watts has the skills to fare quite well at state, according to Haywood.

“I’ve always had high expectations for him, and he’s finally showing himself he’s capable of doing great things,” Haywood said. “In my eyes there is no reason he should not be able to go out and win a state title for us this year.”

Other Purple Raiders’ state qualifiers are freshman Tyler Barlow (25-16 at 106) and junior Javier Enriquez-Lynd (21-16 at 120).

“I didn’t even make it out of regionals in junior high. I put a lot of pressure on myself,” said Barlow. “I just need to treat it like a normal match and wrestle the way I’ve been wrestling the rest of the year and things should go pretty well.”

Not placing at the Big 12 Conference Tournament when eight of his teammates did served as motivation for Enriquez-Lynd.

“I started coming in in the morning,” he said. “I really wanted to make it to the State Tournament and ended up getting it done.”

Normal Community sophomore Caden Correll has a 47-0 record and is the No. 2 seed at 106 in Class 3A.

In a seeding system that rewards past state tournament appearances, sophomore Brayden Teunissen of Belvidere is the top seed at 45-2. St. Charles North freshman Dom Munaretto is 46-0 and ranked second nationally but is just the third seed in the bracket.

Correll and Munaretto could clash in the semifinals.

“He needs to continue to wrestle his style and keep the pace of action high in order to achieve his goal of a state title,” Ironmen coach Trevor Kaufman said of Correll.

NCHS sophomore Cole Gentsch is 47-5 at 113. He has a rugged first round draw in Schaumburg sophomore Brady Phelps, who is 37-0.

“Cole will be a dangerous matchup for anyone in the bracket,” said Kaufman. “He feeds into a returning placer with a 37-0 record, but we believe he can beat anyone and will show the state what we already know.”

Ironmen junior Cooper Caraway is 43-7 at 220 pounds after a second-place sectional finish and is a returning state qualifier.

“Cooper looks to take his experience from last year and his relentless wrestling style to Champaign with the goal of winning a state title,” Kaufman said. “If his confidence is high, he can beat anyone in the state and has shown that to be true.”

Normal West has a four-wrestler contingent headed to Champaign to compete in Class 2A.

Senior Froylan Racey is 29-5 at 120, senior Austin Johnston is 33-12 at 126, junior Evan Willock is 36-4 at 132 and senior Brock Leenerman is 19-5 at 170.

Willock set the school record for pins this season.

The Pantagraph area boasts two sectional champions in Class 1A.

El Paso-Gridley senior Dax Gentes sports a 48-1 record at 160.

“Dax's strength comes from the effort he puts in every single day. He is one of the hardest working wrestlers I have ever seen,” EPG coach Zachary Zvonar said. “He never slacks on drills, never skips a workout and is constantly striving to be the best. I know his intentions are to win the entire tournament.”

Among four Tremont qualifiers, senior Payton Murphy is 36-2 at 120.

“Payton is a great kid with a huge heart,” said Turks coach TJ Williams. “He’s always trying to improve, he’s a big team player and he has outstanding leadership qualities. His goals for this week are to wrestle everyone extremely hard and win a state title for Tremont.”

Tournament schedule

Action begins Thursday with 1A preliminary matches at noon followed by 2A at about 2:15 p.m. and 3A at approximately 4:30 p.m. Quarterfinals in 1A and 2A start at 6:45 p.m.

On Friday, 3A quarterfinals are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and will be followed by wrestle-backs. Semifinals in all classes are set for 7 p.m.

Third-place and fifth-place matches begin at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Grand March of Finalists is at 5:30 p.m. with championship matches at 6.

