Watch now: Normal West soccer claims at least share of Intercity championship

The Normal West High School girls soccer team is celebrating an Intercity Tournament championship after posting a 3-0-1 record against its Bloomington-Normal rivals.

Whether the Wildcats are outright champions or share the title with Normal Community has yet to be determined and won’t be determined for another two weeks.

After two years away from the team, Val Walker has returned as West coach this season.

“We’ve had a lot of players step up,” Walker said. “I’m trying to get it where it was before. The girls are buying into what we’re doing.”

West (7-5-1 overall) defeated Central Catholic 5-1 and Bloomington 7-0 before Arya Gandhi scored both goals off Annika Gandhi assists and Evelyn Rachel had four saves in a 2-0 win over University High.

“We got killed by a lot of those teams last year,” Walker said. “We’re turning it around. That’s a testament to the girls coming out and working hard and getting it done.”

The Gandhis are sisters. A senior, Arya is the team’s top goal scorer, while freshman Annika leads in assists.

“They have really worked well together,” said Walker.

The Wildcats tied NCHS 2-2. The Iron topped U High (2-0) and BHS (5-1) but because of the bevy of weather-related postponements, they won’t face Central Catholic until May 4.

If the Iron defeat the Saints, NCHS would match West’s tournament record and share the Intercity championship.

West and NCHS also have an interesting battle going in the Big 12 Conference. The Wildcats are 5-0-1 in league play, while the Iron are 3-0-2.

Wike, Adams excel

Blue Ridge’s Alexis Wike and Prairie Central’s Isaiah Adams were the individual stars in last week’s Prairie Central Invitational at Fairbury.

A junior, Wike placed first in the 100, 200, 400 and high jump to help Blue Ridge to second place in the team standings.

“Alexis had a great day obviously. She has steadily improved throughout the year and is starting to come into her high ceiling potential,” Knights coach Evan Miles said.

“She keeps active during the winter months at a competitive track club. Alexis knows she has her work cut out for her in our ultra competitive sectional (May 11 at Central Catholic).”

A senior, Adams won the 200, 400 and triple jump as the Hawks claimed the boys team championship.

“Isaiah has made huge strides this year to better himself,” said Prairie Central coach Jason Welch. “He has improved his triple jump by 4 feet, and dropped a full second off his 200 meters. He continues to improve in his form and we feel that he has the potential to qualify for state in three events (long jump, triple jump, 200).”

EPG was the girls team champion as freshman Nellie Melick won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. The Titans also were first in the 400, 800 and 1,600 relays.

The Ridgeview boys bested the competition in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 relays. Payton Campbell and Brayden Campbell ran on all three, and Brayden Campbell won the 100.

Flanagan-Cornell’s Phoenix Cooper topped the field in the shot put and discus.

Around the area

Bloomington pitcher Avery Wapp continues to confound opponents in the circle. Wapp hurled a no-hitter and struck out 19 in a 4-1 win over Morton.

Normal West softball moved to 7-2-1 with a 16-1 trouncing of Rochester. Claire Post drove in five runs and Rileigh Morlock and Emily McCandless three each for the Wildcats.

Bailey Brooks bashed two home runs among her four hits and totaled five RBIs in Heyworth’s 17-3 triumph over Tri-Valley. Winning pitcher Emma Slayback chipped in three hits and four RBIs.

Olympia softball stands at No. 2 in Class 2A in this week’s Illinois Coaches Association state rankings. Pontiac is sixth in 2A and LeRoy 14th in 1A.

Sam Litwiller struck out 16 to spark Tremont past EPG 10-4 in baseball action. Dave Smith had a homer and three RBIs for the Turks.

The Bloomington-Normal boys scored a rare lacrosse shutout in an 11-0 victory over O’Fallon as Alec Freeman recorded four goals.

The BN girls tripped O’Fallon 15-9. Mak Grisinger scored 10 goals and Laynee Scheck five.

