Watch now: Normal Community boys soccer tournament champs; U High wins golf crown

NORMAL – Deficit did not mean defeat for the Normal Community High School boys soccer team in the Intercity Tournament.

And because NCHS came from behind in the second half to win and to tie, the Ironmen earned the tournament championship with a 3-0-1 record.

“I think our team has done a nice job of staying positive and not allowing any mental or emotional setbacks when behind to opponents so far this season, including the Intercity Tournament,” NCHS coach Matt Chapman said. “While we do not want to get behind in the first place, we have proven to ourselves that as long as there is time on the clock we know we have a chance.”

The Ironmen trailed Central Catholic 1-0 before goals from Ulises Castaneda and Logan Tierney lifted NCHS to a 2-1 win.

In their final Intercity match, Normal West broke a scoreless tie with 6:40 remaining before the Ironmen answered 19 seconds later with an Alberta Canas goal off a Castaneda assist and the 1-1 tie stood as the final score.

“I would say during our halftime talks we definitely had our teammates hype us up,” Castaneda said. “We definitely kept our composure in order to bounce back in those games.”

“We tried to keep penetrating to the goal and it finally worked out. We have finishers on our team, and we just need some time to get there,” said Bradley Doellman, who joined Colin Reedy with two goals in a tournament triumph over Bloomington. “We can move the ball really well, and our defense has been holding up really well.”

Doellman added that besting the Intercity Tournament field “means a lot. I would say Intercity teams are pretty good this year. We had to fight hard.”

Tierney believes the comebacks will serve the Ironmen well the remainder of the season.

“It definitely will give us motivation," he said. "When we’re in those tough times we can keep pushing forward and come back like we have before.”

Chapman points to the center midfield play of Castaneda, Doellman and Tierney as instrumental to the Ironmen’s success.

“They are all terrific passers and threats to score, and it has been enjoyable to watch them control the flow of play and create scoring opportunities for our team,” said the NCHS coach.

The Ironmen record stands at 5-1-1 overall with a 2-0-1 mark in Big 12 Conference play.

West was 1-0-3 in Intercity Tournament action with Central Catholic 2-2, University High 1-2-1 and BHS 0-3-1.

U High takes golf crown

University High earned the championship of the storm-shortened Intercity Girls Golf Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course on Tuesday.

When inclement weather prevented the round from being completed, Intercity coaches decided that only the holes completed by every golfer would count. That meant scores were calculated from 13 holes, Nos. 5-17.

The Pioneers swept the first five spots with Reagan Kennedy earning medalist honors with a 53. She was followed by teammates Lauren Cervantes in second (56), Ihnera Gerongay in third (58), Jaelyn Kelly in fourth (60) and Adrian Allen in fifth (63).

U High’s team total was 227 with NCHS in second at 266 led by sixth-place finisher Lexi Leathery at 64. Central Catholic took third at 307 with low scores of 65 from Abbi Baumann and Grace Gilpin.

Tri-Valley up one spot

Tri-Valley rose one spot to fifth in the Associated Press Class 2A state football rankings released Wednesday.

Area teams not in the top 10 but receiving votes are NCHS in 7A, Tremont in 2A and GCMS in 1A.

Blue Ridge rolling

The Blue Ridge volleyball team has won its first 10 matches behind some “pretty impactful seniors,” according to Knights coach Evan Miles.

“We knew we had the potential to be right there,” Miles said of his team’s fast start. “The kids really jell and like each other and like playing with each other.”

Senior Jamie Wanserski is a lethal server who set a school record with 25 service points earlier this season and accomplished the feat in a two-set match.

“She’s a good overall front row player and server,” said Miles. “There is a lot of versatility with her, too.”

Senior outside hitter Payton Burns is playing all six rotations this season after serving and being used on the front row last season.

Other key players include senior middle hitter Jaclyn Pearl and junior setter Gracie Shaffer.

NCHS, Olympia split meet

Last week’s Normal Community Open cross country meet saw Olympia win the boys team title with Normal Community second. The girls team standings saw a reversal with NCHS first and Olympia second.

Sophomore Ali Ince, who won the 800 and 1,600 at the Class 3A State Track Meet and helped the Iron win the 1,600 relay, was first in the girls event with NCHS teammate Olivia Hartke second, Central Catholic’s Nora Brady third and Abby Litwiller of Olympia fourth.

Ince was clocked in 18:33 over 3.05 miles.

The Olympia boys took four of the top seven spots with Logan Demling second, Owen Dare third, Carter Phillips fourth and Anthony Ragland seventh.

The boys winner was Elmwood's Thomas Harmon with a 16:20 over 3.05 miles.

