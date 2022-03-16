Watch now: Hud Venerable retiring as Central Catholic's athletic director

Hud Venerable came to Central Catholic High School as its athletic director in 2017 with a five-year stay in mind.

"I wanted to provide some stability and provide some background from my perspective from someone who wasn't connected to Central Catholic," he said. "Some different perspectives on how to build programs and things coaches might be able to incorporate into their programs that maybe they wouldn't have gotten before from someone who has been around this school."

Central Catholic announced Wednesday that Venerable will be retiring at the end of the school year. Principal Sean Foster said a search is under way to replace Venerable, whose last day will be July 1.

“Coach Venerable has been extremely dedicated to building and supporting every athletic program at Central Catholic,” said Foster. “He embraced each sport and ensured our students had as many opportunities as possible. His work ethic is second to none and I have learned so much the past five years working with him. He will be retiring but we look forward to seeing him at our future Saints games.”

Venerable, 66, a University High and Illinois Wesleyan graduate, was Normal Community's highly successful football coach for 14 years, leading the Ironmen to the 2006 Class 6A state championship.

He was a head coach for 28 years overall, compiling a 219-86 record, and was inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2008.

Venerable and his wife, Darby, returned to the Twin Cities after he served six years as Lincoln-Way Central's AD in New Lenox before retiring in 2015. Two years later, Venerable was getting ready to be an Illinois Wesleyan assistant football coach when Central Catholic's AD position opened.

"The environment and culture are different (than Lincoln-Way Central), but the job is kind of the same," he said. "You're still trying to help coaches grow their programs and develop the cultures in their programs."

Although Venerable didn't plan on a pandemic in the middle of his stay with the Saints, he is pleased where the athletic program stands before a new successor comes aboard.

He also is proud Central Catholic added two sports in his tenure — girls swimming in 2020 and boys lacrosse this spring.

"We have an All-Star group of head coaches here. Numbers are up across the board," he said. "We've got a great mix of veteran coaches who have established their careers and programs, and we have some young veteran coaches who are building their programs and are going to have some really big successes the next few years."

One of those veteran coaches, head girls basketball coach Debbie Coffman, said Venerable provided her program with a lot of help which sometimes included keeping the clock or scorebook during games or even driving the bus to road venues.

"He came in and helped build and continue the rich tradition of Saints athletics," said Coffman. "His big thing when he came in was he highlighted an award for sportsmanship to try and really encourage that. Each year the coaches would pick a player for the JV and varsity team who would show great sportsmanship. That was a great idea."

The Venerables will remain in Bloomington-Normal, but plan to spend a lot of time in Arizona and Iowa with their two children and six grandchildren.

"All six grandkids are doing stuff and participating in activities," he said. "It's hard when you're an athletic director you can't make all the activities you want to be there for."

While Venerable said his time as an athletic director is finished, he might end up on a football sidelines in the future.

"I'm not ruling that out, a part-time job or something," he said. "If someone is interested in me, I would consider that."

All-State basketball honors

Normal Community's Zach Cleveland (Class 4A) and El Paso-Gridley's Asa Smith (2A) were named to the first team of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Boys All-State Teams.

Three area players were on the Class 2A second team — Lane Thomann of Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Eureka's Trevor Heffren and Prairie Central's Dylan Bazzell.

Third-team selections included Ben Peacock of Lexington (1A), Central Catholic's Cole Certa (2A) and Jake Funk of EPG (2A).

Lincoln sophomore Kloe Froebe was the lone area first-teamer to the IBCA Girls All-State Team, making the Class 3A squad.

Eureka's Ellie Cahill, Mallory Cyrulik of Clinton and Fieldcrest's Ashlyn May were Class 2A second-team picks. Making the third team were Naomi Elliott of U High and Olympia's Taylor Nowaskie in Class 2A and Normal Community's Olivia Corson in Class 4A.

Ince, Sohn shine in NYC

Sophomore Ali Ince and junior Alex Sohn represented Normal Community well during last weekend's New Balance Indoor Nationals in New York City.

Ince took fourth in the girls 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 9.10 seconds. Sohn placed sixth in the boys shot put with a throw of 60 feet, 4¼ inches.

On Monday at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center, Ince helped NCHS capture the Big 12 Girls Indoor title with an 800 meet record of 2:16.91.

Normal West captured the Big 12 Boys Indoor Meet on Tuesday.

Spring sports are here

Luckily most of the snow melted before Monday, which was the first official day for spring sports to begin games.

Boys spring sports in the area include baseball, lacrosse, tennis and track and field, with girls participating in lacrosse, soccer, softball and track and field.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

