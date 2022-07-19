Watch now: Hometown memories attract Nate Thomas to Central Catholic's athletic director position

BLOOMINGTON — Nate Thomas said becoming a high school athletic director always was in the back of his mind, even during the last three years at a job he enjoyed as Illinois State's director of football academics.

Then Thomas saw on Twitter in the spring Hud Venerable was retiring as Central Catholic's athletic director.

"I really enjoyed my time throughout high school. I enjoyed our athletic director. I was best friends with his son," said Thomas. "But more than anything, growing up in a town of 900 (in Earlville, Iowa) this is a big city to me. You don't get that community feel in my mind. But when you come here (to Central Catholic) and it's 300 kids, that's what I was really looking for."

Thomas talked with his wife, Kate, about applying for the Saints' AD position. He did and was named to succeed Venerable in June, officially taking over July 1.

In a couple weeks, the Central Catholic halls with be filled with students and fall sports teams will be practicing.

Thomas, 33, can't wait.

"Only one of our head coaches (boys basketball's Jason Welch) teaches in the building. That's going to make things fun for me," said Thomas, who lives two blocks from the school. "A lot of the students are going to ask questions. The coach isn't here, so they can come in and ask me ... (I have) an open door and all that. I'm going to learn a lot from Jason, too, I'm sure."

Thomas went to high school in Dyersville, Iowa, which is the home of "The Field of Dreams." That attracted him to baseball and after high school he spent two years playing for a junior college in Overland Park, Kansas, before transferring and playing for Purdue Fort Wayne in Indiana.

He got his master's degree in sports administration at Mississippi State before spending two years working at North Florida in academics for the baseball, softball and golf teams.

Thomas then took an athletic department academic job at Iowa State, primarily for the prestigious wrestling team but also track and field, golf and tennis, before deciding he needed a change.

"I wanted to focus on one team," he said.

Thomas found that job with the ISU football program, which he believes serves him well for being Central Catholic's athletic director.

"I got very, very lucky who I got to work with. Coach (Brock) Spack is the best. I absolutely loved working with him and for him," he said. "The way he runs his program I learned quite a bit. You can run it with empathy, but also with a lot of strict rules. They were extremely organized, which made my life that much easier."

Thomas has never been a coach and knows some will question how will he be able to relate to problems of the Saints' coaches. He isn't concerned.

"I've spent the last decade supporting coaches at the college level," he said. "If I can do that, it makes this job a lot easier because I'm not the AD that is trying to tell our coach in basketball, football or swim what to do. I get to focus more on how can I support you to get the results we're all wanting."

Thomas and his wife belong to St. Patrick's Church of Merna with their three children, ages 1 to 8. Being at a faith-based school feels right for Thomas.

"Like in college athletics the development, the growth, having people and coaches who impact these young students and really the integrity side of things, the faith and what we do (is important)," he said.

Thomas has tried to meet with all the Saints' coaches in the last two weeks and has a couple left. He also attended a meeting for new athletic directors last week at the Illinois High School Association across town.

Instilling pride in Central Catholic will be one of Thomas' goals.

"A big thing is making sure, and maybe it's a cliché, the school spirit and all that has to do with that," he said. "At a school like this it's getting our name out there as much as possible. I want our coaches being in the media as much as possible. It's kind of unique having only one coach here (in the building). For our students it's being comfortable coming to me about anything and me to be there for the coaches when anything comes up."