Watch now: Clinton's Mallory Cyrulik earns Pantagraph Female Athlete of the Year honor

CLINTON — When a shot went up during a Clinton High School basketball game, Mallory Cyrulik's mindset was clear — if there is a rebound, that ball is mine.

"I see the ball go up and even if my teammate was underneath me I would be the one to jump over," she said. "I got a lot of over-the-backs (fouls) because I always wanted to go for the rebound. Even on offense if that balls goes up, I would literally put it right back in there."

That mentality helped Cyrulik set the Maroons' career rebounding record (1,113) and single-season mark as a senior (366) when she also was named an Associated Press Class 2A All-State second-team selection.

Cyrulik was a standout on the volleyball court as well — starting on varsity all four years like she did in basketball — and this spring was planning a return to track and field, where she qualified for the state meet in three events as a freshman in 2019. However, a stress fracture on the top of her foot Cyrulik battled throughout the basketball season told her to take it easy and get healthy before going to Parkland College this fall.

Nevertheless, Cyrulik's exploits were enough to earn her the Pantagraph Female Athlete of the Year award.

Cyrulik's senior year came after the COVID-19 interrupted 2020-21 season that saw shortened basketball and volleyball campaigns.

"Honestly, it was really scary," she said. "I didn't know if we would have a season and all these things I wanted to do. I honestly didn't think it was going to happen."

Cyrulik remembers when the pandemic struck in March 2020, halting regular life for everyone and canceling her track season.

"I turned 16 in April when that happened and did not get my (driver's) license until June," she said. "If they can't open the DMV are we even going to play basketball? Even with masks I didn't think it was going to happen."

Luckily, the 2021-22 season went off without any delays and the 5-foot-11 Cyrulik made it memorable.

She was named a Central Illinois Conference first-team pick and All-Pantagraph Area second team choice in volleyball after recording team highs of 181 kills, 238 digs and 40 blocks.

"(Volleyball) showed me what teammates have to do to be close," she said. "That sport you really have to be close to your teammates to succeed. That helped me. It was more of my jumping because I was a middle hitter. I was always jumping and at the net."

Then came the basketball season. Despite the stress fracture, which forced her to wear a boot when not playing, Cyrulik missed only one game. She led the Maroons to the CIC regular-season title and a 27-5 overall record, making the All-Area and CIC first teams after averaging 19.1 points and an area-best 11.4 rebounds per game.

Highlighting her season was a game against Olympia where Cyrulik scored 37 points and grabbed 23 rebounds. That's not your everyday double-double.

"That's something like Wilt Chamberlain would do, right?" said Clinton head basketball coach Josh Williams. "What kind of sums up Mal's drive and energy and effort and non-stop attacking the rim was the free throw record."

Cyrulik finished her career with 575 made free throws, which would rank 13th on the all-time Illinois High School Association list.

"She just attacked the basket and drew so many fouls," said Williams. "I know there were a lot not called, or I certainly thought she got fouled. Attacking the basket, getting to the line, getting offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds in and out of her area, she just has a non-stop motor. She was so fun to coach."

Cyrulik was playing on the perimeter until about 10 games into her sophomore year. One of Clinton's starting post players broke her wrist, forcing Williams to move Cyrulik inside.

The rest was history about Cyrulik scored 31 points in her first game as a starting post. She finished her career with 1,803 points, ranking second for Clinton behind Martina Underwood (2,437 from 1988-91).

"I came in as a freshman and didn't think I was going to start, but I put the work in during the summer," said Cyrulik. "I had to recognize all the plays, do everything, the drills, and the first game I was starting. I started ever since. I was grateful for that. I would have never thought I would break the rebounding record. I really didn't recognize how good I was until it ended and I miss it."

Cyrulik's name isn't just on Clinton's record board in the gymnasium for basketball. She holds school records in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles at 15.46 and 46.06 seconds, respectively, during her only track season in 2019. She advanced to state in those events as well as the 4x400 relay.

Cyrulik travels to Champaign on Thursdays this summer to do basketball workouts with Parkland, where she will major in nursing. The Cobras' coaches also give her weekly individual workouts to do at home.

Part of Cyrulik will always remain in Clinton.

"My basketball coaches, all of them, they really pushed me and knew from day one I was going to step in here and do something," said Cyrulik. "He (Williams) told me that from the beginning the ceiling is my highest limit and just go for it. I really strived for that. I loved playing in our gym and all students would come to the games. That really helped."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.