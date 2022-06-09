Watch now: Central Catholic hires Nate Thomas as new athletic director

BLOOMINGTON — Central Catholic High School has named Nate Thomas its new athletic director, principal Sean Foster announced Thursday.

“Nate brings with him experience at the collegiate level and is committed to Central Catholic’s mission,” said Foster. “He’s the right person to continue the tradition of excellence in Saints athletics and build upon the strong foundation left by Hud Venerable.”

Thomas begins his duties in July. Venerable is retiring June 30 after five years leading the Saints’ athletic department.

“I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to lead and serve the student-athletes and coaches of Central Catholic High School,” Thomas said. “I have a sincere passion for athletics and the development of student-athletes.

"My core values align with the vision and mission the school already has in place. My goal is to build upon and embrace the past successes of Saints athletics, while working with our coaches to help lead Central Catholic to new heights."

Thomas has worked in college athletics for 12 years. For the last three years, he has served as Director of Football Academics at Illinois State.

Prior to ISU, Thomas spent five years at Iowa State, two years at North Florida and two years at Mississippi State.

Thomas and his wife Kate live in Bloomington with their three children: Henry, 8, Ambrose, 4, and Jhoa, 1.

Venerable, 66, a University High and Illinois Wesleyan graduate, was Normal Community's highly successful football coach for 14 years, leading the Ironmen to the 2006 Class 6A state championship.

He was a head coach for 28 years overall, compiling a 219-86 record, and was inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2008.

Venerable plans to remain in Bloomington-Normal, but plan to travel to spend a lot of time in Arizona and Iowa with children and grandchildren.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

