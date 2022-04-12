Watch now: Bloomington to name track after former coach and AD John Szabo

John Szabo’s contributions to Bloomington High School athletics over the past 30-plus years are innumerable.

Szabo will be honored for those contributions when BHS names the track at Fred Carlton Field in his honor on April 26.

The ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. during the Intercity Track and Field Meet.

“John was able to get the most from his athletes by building strong relationships and using extremely positive reinforcement,” Purple Raiders athletic director Tony Bauman said.

“It didn't matter if you were his No. 1 runner or further down the depth chart, each athlete was coached to improve at a level that was appropriate. Athletes wanted to be a member of teams he coached, and I think the results his athletes and teams produced speak for themselves.”

Szabo was BHS’ track and field and cross country coach for more than 30 years. He served as the school athletic director for 22 years.

“When I came to District 87 in 2002, John served as a tremendous leader for me as a young coach,” said Bauman. “That relationship grew into a deeper mentorship and friendship as I became more interested in becoming an athletic director.

"I would not be where I am personally or professionally today without John's influence. I think a lot of other people would probably share a very similar story.”

Bauman called naming the BHS track after Szabo “a well-deserved recognition that will hopefully cement his name forever in the District 87 history. John has been — and continues to be — a fixture within District 87 and Bloomington High School for over 40 years and during that time has had such a positive impact in the lives of so many people.”

Ince at it again

Normal Community sophomore Ali Ince bested the field in the 800-meter run at the Arcadia Invitational in California last weekend. Ince’s time of 2:05.42 was a meet record and is the top clocking in the nation this spring.

“My strategy was to take it out pretty fast. I wanted to be 60-61 (seconds),” Ince said in an interview on the meet Web site. “I was hoping some of my 400 speed would carry over into the next 400.”

Ince called owning the nation’s top time “definitely a crazy feeling. It will keep me motivated to keep working my time down.”

As a freshman, Ince won the 800 and 1,600 and ran on NCHS' first-place 1,600 relay at the Class 3A State Meet.

Widick Miller enters Augustana Hall

Former Normal West softball pitcher Jilian Widick Miller was inducted into the Augustana College Tribe of Vikings Hall of Fame last Saturday.

Widick Miller posted a 57-18 pitching record at Augustana and is second on the school’s career list in ERA and strikeouts.

She hurled 24 shutouts and helped the Vikings to their first College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin title and an NCAA appearance in her junior year of 2004.

Around the area

As area athletes, coaches and fans eagerly anticipate warmer, dryer, calmer spring weather, here’s a look at some highlights from April events that were contested.

Baseball

• In a matchup of future Division I pitchers, University High’s Jake Swartz (Illinois) bested Chatham Glenwood’s Parker Detmers (Louisville) with a no-hitter in a Pioneers’ 7-0 win.

Swartz struck out 15 and walked two to improve his record to 3-0.

“Jake was great,” U High coach Steve Paxson said. “He commanded all three pitches over the course of seven innings. He is such a tough competitor. University of Illinois is getting a really good one.”

• Missouri recruit Adison Worthman blasted two home runs, including a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning, to spark Bloomington past Normal West. Illinois State-bound Jesse Courtney contributed a home run, three hits and three RBIs for Wildcats.

• Normal Community pitchers Jacob O’Day, Ethan Eberle and Chase Wiese combined on a five-inning no-hitter in the Ironmen’s 14-0 triumph over Danville.

O’Day pitched three innings and struck out five before Eberle and Wiese finished with one inning each. Wiese also drove in three NCHS runs.

Eberle also worked a five-inning no-hitter by himself in a 13-3 victory over Champaign Centennial. Eberle allowed one earned run, walked five and struck out seven. Wiese knocked in four.

• Pontiac's Henry Brummel, an Indiana recruit, struck out 13 in a five-inning no-hitter to carry the Indians to a 10-0 triumph over Rantoul.

• Tri-Valley’s Blake Regenold homered among his three hits and piled up seven RBIs in a 16-2 Vikings’ win over Argenta-Oreana.

Softball

• Bloomington’s Avery Wapp hurled a five-inning perfect game and struck out nine as the Raiders toppled Peoria Notre Dame 11-0. Mollie Vetter and Ellie Vetter each homered and drove in three.

• Danika Frazier fanned 16 over five innings and allowed one hit to pitch Olympia to a 12-0 victory over Monticello. One of the Sages’ strikeout victims reached base when the third strike got away.

Sarah Cross had five RBIs for the Spartans, who are ranked fifth in Class 2A by the Illinois Coaches Association.

• Makalya Metz of Pontiac was perfect over four frames and struck out 10 as the Indians, who are ranked No. 4 in 2A, overwhelmed St. Thomas More, 15-0.

• Shae Simons of Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell whiffed 14 in a four-hit 6-0 win over Clifton Central.

• Heidi Humble blasted a grand slam and registered five RBIs in Clinton’s 13-4 win over Sullivan. Brooke Reeves added four hits and scored four runs.

Track and field

• The University High girls and the NCHS boys were team champions at the Metamora Invitational.

U High’s Zoe Carter won the 800 and 1,600. Other Pioneers winners were Reese Mitchell in the 200, Delaney Fitzgerald in the 3,200 and Sydnee Scott in the pole vault.

Alex Sohn (discus and shot put), Evan Lowder (200) and Charles Cruse (pole vault) finished first for NCHS.

Lacrosse

• The Bloomington-Normal girls team defeated Washington 11-9.

In the victory, Mak Grisinger scored seven goals to surpass the 100-goal career milestone in a mere 17 games.

• The BN boys' first win of the season was a 14-3 decision over Homewood-Flossmoor. Alec Freeman scored four goals and Ryan Baxter three.

In an 11-9 loss to Plainfield, Cort Welch totaled five goals for Bloomington-Normal.

Soccer

• Central Catholic blanked Urbana 8-0. Maggie Ames netted four goals for the Saints. Sammie Shanks chipped in three goals and two assists, and Kaylie Eckhoff had four assists.

