Watch now: Bloomington three-sport standout Jack Weltha named Pantagraph Male Athlete of the Year

BLOOMINGTON – As the Bloomington High School football team went through a camp on the field below, Jack Weltha resisted the urge to run down the hill and join them.

“I almost feel like I’m late,” Weltha joked.

It’s in Weltha’s nature to play and not watch. That’s what he’s done the past four years as a member of the Purple Raiders’ football, wrestling and track and field teams.

And it was the exemplary achievements in all three sports that led to Weltha being selected the Pantagraph’s High School Male Athlete of the Year.

“There are very few like him. He’s a throwback kid,” said BHS football coach Scott Godfrey. “It’s just his willingness to do anything and be an ultimate team player.”

Weltha opened his senior season by winning Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors as well as being part of the Pantagraph’s All-Area squad and earning honorable mention on the Class 6A all-state team.

A four-year starter on the gridiron, Weltha will continue his football career as a scholarship player at Division II Truman State.

When the shoulder pads were put back in storage, Weltha took to the wrestling mat where he won the 2A state championship at 220 pounds. When his sports season turned to track and field, Weltha finished 12th in the shot put at the 3A State Meet.

“There are so many people who ask me which sport do you love the most, and I really love all three of them,” said the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Weltha. “If it’s football time, I don’t really want to talk about anything else. I like to give all my focus to the sport I’m in.”

Weltha hails from an athletic family. His father Paul played football at Western Illinois, and Jack calls his mother Anne "my biggest supporter and always there for me through the ups and the downs."

Older brother Austin was a standout linebacker at McKendree and older sister Ellie left the Illinois State softball team so she could play both softball and basketball at Truman State.

"So many people think my dad said you’ve got to be in sports. He just basically said if you want to play sports, great. If not, do whatever you want to do, and we’ve went from there,” Jack said. “My brother started it, then my sister picked up on it as well. I fell in love with it always going to their events. If there was a break, I would go on the mat or the field as a waterboy, ballboy. I always just loved it.”

Weltha qualified for a national Greco-Roman wrestling tournament and considered wrestling at Truman State as well.

“I would love to wrestle in college,” he said. “But at the same time, it is another breed in college.”

Weltha handed Jordan Sommers of Waterloo his only defeat of the season in the 220-pound title match. Weltha, who finished at 35-3 with two losses coming to Sommers, rallied for a tie to force overtime and secured the winning takedown in extra time.

“The reason why it’s probably one of the best achievements for me is it’s just you and the other guy,” Weltha said. “It’s not like you’re relying on someone else. That’s what I love about wrestling. There’s nobody else to blame but yourself.”

The grind of football moving quickly into wrestling made it difficult for Weltha to maintain his weight.

“At one point I was down to 208,” he said. “I had to take serious protein powder to keep weight on. And I was eating a lot so I was able to get back up to about 217.”

Weltha decided on Truman State, which is located in Kirksville, Missouri, after receiving lukewarm interest from Division I football programs. Western Illinois was the only Division I team to offer a scholarship.

“I’m blessed to be where I’m at with Truman right now. It’s a great program, top 25 in the nation,” said Weltha. “At the same time, I did think I was going to get a couple more DI looks. It puts a chip on your shoulder. You want to show everybody what you’re capable of. But I’m not going to dwell on it. I’ll keep working out and working hard for Truman.”

Weltha is excited about being a Truman State athlete along with his sister for Ellie’s final two years of eligibility.

“It will be nice. In the winter months I will be able to watch hopefully all of them,” Jack said of Ellie’s basketball games.

After all, Jack will have a bit more athletic free time.

