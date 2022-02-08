Watch now: 12 things to know about Pantagraph area high school sports

In 2021, it took pen and paper to determine the Normal Community High School boys swimming team had captured the Big 12 Conference championship.

Last Saturday, the Ironmen did it again. This time in the water.

“The team had to work together and each and every one of them made a difference in the outcome of the meet,” NCHS coach Heather Budak said. “We were pleased with the results after three days' disruption in school and training because of the snow.”

NCHS totaled 238 points to edge Champaign Central’s 230. Bloomington was fourth and Normal West sixth. There was no Big 12 Meet in 2021 because of the pandemic. The Ironmen were declared champions based on dual meet results.

The 11-man NCHS squad trailed the top two teams by 25 points after diving because the Ironmen have no divers.

Junior Josh Fujimoto helped NCHS rise to the top with wins in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. The other Ironmen win came in the 200 medley relay with Kenneth Wills, Josh Svob and Tyson Tucci joining Fujimoto.

Normal West’s Andrew Stimpert finished first in the 100 breaststroke, while the Bloomington 200 freestyle relay team of George Fish, Isaac Goughnour, Collin Finley and Jon Novotny also won.

Regional wrestling team champions

Prairie Central took first place in the team competition of the El Paso-Gridley Class 1A wrestling regional. The Hawks scored 141 points to slip past the host Titans with 132.

At Heyworth, Ridgeview-Lexington had a narrow victory over Oakwood, 175-169. LeRoy was third at 144.

Tremont captured the championship of its own 1A Regional with 247 points.

Prairie Central, Ridgeview-Lexington and Tremont will be joined by Farmington Regional champion Kewanee in the Tremont Dual Team Sectional.

Three winners for West

Normal West finished second to the host team at the 2A Mahomet-Seymour Regional. The Wildcats’ individual champions were Matt Bicknell (113 pounds), Froylan Racey (120) and Austin Johnston (120).

Bloomington also had three weight class winners in Dylan Watts (132), Jacob Barger (145) and Jack Weltha (220). Weltha improved to 29-2 by defeating Champaign Centennial’s Jack Barnhardt 3-1 in the finals. It was just Barnhart’s second loss in 34 matches.

Caraway first for NCHS

At the Joliet West 3A Regional, NCHS’ Cooper Caraway pushed his record to 34-3 while winning the 195 crown.

The Ironmen tied for fifth in the team standings. Moline was the champion.

26 champions in 1A

Pantagraph area wrestlers claimed 26 individual titles in the regionals at Tremont, Heyworth and El Paso.

EPG had three champions in Logan Gibson (120), Tyler Roth (132) and Dax Gentes (145), and Prairie Central’s winners were Donavan Lewis (132), Owen Steidinger (170) and Connor Steidinger (195).

Other regional champions at El Paso were Dylan Crouch (113), Dillon Sarff (138) and Samuel Edwards (220) of Dwight, Zachary Gross (152) and Hunter Otto (285) of University High, Pontiac’s Aidan Scholwin (106) and Deer Creek-Mackinaw’s Gage Sweckard (160).

At Heyworth, area titlists were Danny Tay (113), Braydon Campbell (120), Evan Antonio (220) and Gage Kelly (285) of Ridgeview-Lexington, LeRoy’s Tyson Brent (who improved to 27-1 at 170), Olympia’s Dylan Eimer (106) and Clinton’s Trevor Willis (152).

Tremont advanced six weight class winners in Bowden Delaney (120), Mason Mark (132), Levi Leitner (152), Logan Stedman (160), Cooper Wendling (195) and John Rathbun (220).

Sprout tops bowling field

Normal West freshman bowler Faith Sprout was the individual champion at the West Regional on Monday with a score of 1,177.

Other area individuals advancing to sectional were Alicia Waller of West, Michelle Dobson of Streator and the Bloomington duo of Paige Thomas and Samantha Godlewski.

Sisco sets school record

Prairie Central’s Chloe Sisco scored 25 points Monday in a 74-70 basketball loss to Olympia.

In the process, Sisco broke the Hawks’ school record for 3-pointers in a season and has 91.

HOIC champions

Fieldcrest and Eureka shared the Heart of Illinois Conference girls basketball regular season championship with 11-1 league records.

The Knights (27-2 overall) and Hornets (21-8) split regular season league games. Fieldcrest defeated Eureka in the McLean County/HOIC Tournament championship game.

Girls basketball postseason begins

Regionals in all four classes begin Saturday for the first time because of the IHSA’s new postseason format.

All classes are pointing toward the March 5 championship games at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena.

Class 1A and 2A will hold state semifinal games and a third-place contest on March 3 while 3A and 4A will do the same on March 4.

Playoff football seedings expanded

The IHSA Board approved earlier this week 1-32 seeding in Class 1A through 6A for the state football playoffs.

Classes 7A and 8A were previously seeded that way. The other classes had been broken up into two 16-team quadrants for seeding purposes.

Heffren reaches 1,000

Eureka senior Trevor Heffren surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone last week.

Heffren is the ninth boys basketball player to score 1,000 points in program history.

Birckelbaw honored

The IHSA has named Officials of the Year in 22 sports.

The winner in softball is Bloomington’s Rich Birckelbaw.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

