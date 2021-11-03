Watch now: West volleyball a win away from state finals after capturing first sectional title in 22 years

ROCHESTER — Playing the host school in the Class 3A Rochester Sectional championship match was a tough draw for Normal West's volleyball team Wednesday night.

However, Averie Hernandez and the rest of the Wildcats seemed not to notice all the noise coming from the Rochester faithful.

"We talked a lot about it coming here that it was their home floor and they were going to have a lot of students and stuff," said the Wildcats' standout senior. "We understood they were going to get their points and kills, but we just took it and ran with what we had."

That was more than enough, especially with Northwestern recruit Hernandez providing the thunder.

Hernandez led the way with 16 kills as the Wildcats downed Rochester, 25-17, 25-19, in a nifty 50 minutes for their first sectional title in 22 years.

Now to get back to their first state finals since 1995 — which was the year West opened — the Wildcats will have to beat another team on its home floor.

West (32-6) faces Taylorville at 7 p.m. Friday in the Taylorville Super-Sectional for the right to play in the semifinals at Redbird Arena on Nov. 12.

"We've been talking a lot they can celebrate accomplishments, but never be satisfied," said West head coach Kelsey Mueller. "We watched a video a few weeks ago about the line is invisible. You don't really know what you're going to achieve until you do it. It's always harder to be the team that pushes the boundaries. Why not just shoot for it?"

Junior setter Sydney Sennett, who provided 28 assists Wednesday, said it was important for the Wildcats "to keep our momentum and keep how we play and keep our control" against Rochester.

West did that beautifully, using a 12-2 run to take a 20-10 lead before closing out the first set.

When Rochester (33-5) hung close in the second set and forged a 17-all on two blocks by Tori Taylor, the Wildcats didn't flinch.

It wasn't a kill from the 6-foot-2 Hernandez, but her shovel pass to the end line the Rockets didn't get that got West back in command. Hernandez followed with an ace before Ashlyn Hicks' kill gave the Wildcats a 20-17 lead that Rochester couldn't overcome.

"We told everyone to keep under control. We knew if we played our game we would be fine," said Sennett. "Averie is a big outside hitter so we wanted consistently to set her, but we knew with everyone blocking and being able to hit every ball we would keep them out of system and keep us going."

West freshman Ellie Rink contributed eight digs, six kills and three aces, while Hicks had two blocks.

Perhaps it shouldn't have come as a surprise to anyone how West was able to overcome the home team and home crowd. The Wildcats proved their mental fortitude right before the postseason began.

Playing for the Big 12 Conference title to end the regular season, Normal Community turned back the Wildcats in three sets. West had beaten the Iron in three sets for the Intercity Tournament title earlier in the season.

"We definitely learned a lot from it. We learned how we could fight back," said Sennett. "That (match) was just a reason for us to keep pushing forward because we knew that we're going to have tough games like that all of postseason."

The feelings also are totally different than a year ago when the fall season was wiped out by the pandemic, leaving only a six-week spring season with no postseason.

West beat NCHS in the final match to gain a Big 12 regular-season title share, but something was missing.

"Coming off last year, I don't want to say it was nothing because it was a great season, but what we didn't have and what we do have this year it feels so good," said Hernandez. "A lot of our school is working on school spirit and supporting other sports. We took that to our advantage because of how much we lost. It feels really good because I know we put in the work. To receive what we tried to work for feels great."

Hernandez wants a couple more celebrations, too.

"There's not too much time to sit around and think about it," said Mueller. "It's time to get after it and go from there."

